2nd Test: West Indies register historic triumph over Pakistan
What's the story
West Indies have recorded a historic win in the second Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
It was a low-scoring affair as the highest team score across four innings was 244/10.
Pakistan were given a challenging target of 254, which they failed to accomplish as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Here are the key stats.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
The Caribbean side scored 163/10 before dismissing Pakistan for 154 in an action-packed opening day that saw 20 wickets fall.
Noman Ali, who claimed a hat-trick in the first innings, claimed 10 wickets in the match.
Kraigg Brathwaite's 52 propelled WI to a strong total of 244/10 in the third innings.
Pakistan faltered in the run chase and were bundled out for 133 on Day 3 morning. Jomel Warrican claimed nine wickets in the game.
Information
Do you know?
West Indies registered their first win in Pakistan after 34 years. Their last win in the country came way back in November 1990 in Faislabad under the leadership of Desmond Haynes. As Pakistan won the series opener, the recent series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Noman
Noman's hat-trick: A rare achievement in Pakistan's cricket history
Noman etched his name in history by becoming the second-oldest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.
His is also the first Pakistan spinner and overall fifth from the country to register a Test hat-trick.
Meanwhile, the last bowler to claim a hat-trick in the opening session of a Test was India's Irfan Pathan, having accomplished the milestone against Pakistan in Karachi, in 2006.
Stats
Match 10-fer for Noman
Noman, who claimed 6/41 and 4/80 in the game, completed his second match 10-fer in Test cricket.
He became the third Pakistan bowler after Fazal Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed to register a match 10-wicket haul against Pakistan at home.
Overall, he has raced to 83 wickets across 19 Tests at 24.75. This was his eighth fifer in the format.
19 of his wickets have come against WI at 13.42 (5W: 2). At home, Noman boasts 60 wickets at 23.
Motie
Maiden Test fifty for Motie
Gudakesh Motie, who batted at number nine, scored a gritty 55 off 87 balls in the first innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the maiden half-century by a WI batter operating at nine or lower against Pakistan in Tests.
Overall, he has raced to 265 runs across 11 Tests at 22.08 as this was his first fifty in the format.
The left-arm spinner also owns 34 wickets at 27.02, having taken five in the Multan match.
WI captain
Fourth fifty for Brathwaite versus Pakistan
Brathwaite made 52 off 74 balls in the third innings.
Playing his 98th match, Brathwaite has raced to 5,935 runs at 33.15. He registered his 31st fifty (100s: 12).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus Pakistan, Brathwaite now owns 670 runs at 33.50.
He hit his fourth fifty against them (100: 1). In 47 away matches (home of opposition), Brathwaite now owns 2,736 runs at 30.40 (100s: 4, 50s: 16).
Sajid Khan
300 FC wickets for Sajid Khan
Sajid Khan was the star performer for Pakistan in the third innings, claiming 4/76 in 24.1 overs.
With this spell, the off-spinner raced to 59 Test scalps for Pakistan in what was his 12th match.
He averages 27.28 with the help of four four-fers and as many fifers.
In seven home Tests, he has 38 wickets at 29.81.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sajid also completed 300 First-Class wickets with his final scalp, averaging 27-plus.
Warrican
19 wickets in the series for Warrican
Warrican clocked figures worth 4/43 and 5/27 in the game.
As he claimed 10 scalps in the series opener, the left-arm spinner finished the two-match affair with 19 wickets at 9.
The same earned him the Player-of-the-Series award.
Playing his 19th Test, he has raced to 73 wickets at 27.56. Both his Test fifers have been recorded in the ongoing series.
Notably, 55 of his Test wickets have come in Asia at 21.87.