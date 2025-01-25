What's the story

Noman Ali, the veteran Pakistani left-arm spinner, has etched his name in history by becoming the second-oldest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The incredible feat was accomplished during the second Test match against West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Noman's clever bowling saw the back of Justin Greaves (1), Tevin Imlach (0), and Kevin Sinclair (0) in quick succession.