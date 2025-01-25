Noman Ali becomes second-oldest bowler to claim Test hat-trick: Details
What's the story
Noman Ali, the veteran Pakistani left-arm spinner, has etched his name in history by becoming the second-oldest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.
The incredible feat was accomplished during the second Test match against West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Noman's clever bowling saw the back of Justin Greaves (1), Tevin Imlach (0), and Kevin Sinclair (0) in quick succession.
Age record
Noman: Second-oldest bowler to take Test hat-trick
At 38 years and 110 days, Noman has become the second-oldest bowler to take a Test hat-trick.
He missed Rangana Herath's world record by a mere 29 days.
Herath had achieved the feat for Sri Lanka against Australia in 2016 at Galle when he was 38 years and 139 days old.
Meanwhile, the last bowler to claim a hat-trick in the opening session of a Test was India's Irfan Pathan, having accomplished the milestone against Pakistan in Karachi, in 2006.
Historic feat
Noman's hat-trick: A rare achievement in Pakistan's cricket history
Noman is also the first Pakistan spinner to register a Test hat-trick.
He is overall became the fifth bowler from the country to have achieved the rare feat, and this is just the sixth time a Pakistani player has completed a hat-trick.
Notably, Noman is also the first Pakistani bowler to do this against a non-Asian team, further etching his name in cricketing records.
Match impact
Noman's hat-trick left West Indies reeling
After his historic hat-trick, Noman's figures read four for six as West Indies were reeling at 44/7 in the morning session.
He also got West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite in his second over, demoralizing the visiting team further.
His unplayable deliveries on both sides of the bat edge were too difficult for the West Indian batters.
Noman took two more wickets as the visitors were folded for just 163. Gudakesh Motie made 55.
Career revival
Noman's impressive performance since team comeback
Noman, who finished with 6/7 in 15.1 overs, has played a key role in Pakistan's resurgence at home.
Since October last year, he has picked 32 wickets in just four matches at 12.46, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Overall, he has raced to 79 wickets across 19 Tests at 25. This was his eighth fifer in the format. 15 of his wickets have come against WI at 11.66 (5W: 2).
At home, Noman boasts 56 wickets at 23.21.