Pakistan's Saim Ayub to undergo ankle fracture treatment in London
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team's opening batter, Saim Ayub, will head to London for specialized treatment of his ankle fracture.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged for him to be accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.
This decision marks a shift in the PCB's approach toward player injuries, following criticism over its handling of Shaheen Afridi's on-field injury in 2022.
Quality assurance
PCB chairman assures quality care for Ayub
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has assured Ayub will get top-notch medical care in London.
He said, "Saim Ayub will be checked up by the sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB. All resources will be used for his treatment."
This statement highlights the board's commitment to ensuring its players get high-quality medical attention when needed.
Recovery outlook
Ayub's injury details and recovery timeline
Ayub hurt himself during a match when he lost his balance and twisted his ankle while fielding.
Despite immediate medical attention, he couldn't bear weight on his right ankle and had to be stretchered off the field.
The PCB has estimated a six-week recovery period for Ayub, which means he faces a race against time to be fit for the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19.
Match impact
Ayub's absence to impact Pakistan's upcoming matches
Ayub's injury will rule him out of Pakistan's two Test matches against the West Indies later this month.
He will also miss a tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand in February.
This comes as a major blow to the team, considering Ayub's recent performances in ODI series wins in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa where he was named Player of the Series.