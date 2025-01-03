Pakistan are facing South Africa in the Newlands Test (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Saim Ayub stretchered off after sustaining injury in 2nd Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:18 pm Jan 03, 202505:18 pm

What's the story Pakistan's young opener, Saim Ayub, was stretchered off the field after suffering an ankle injury. The incident took place less than an hour into the first day of the second Test against South Africa. Ayub was seen in visible pain after twisting his ankle and was immediately assisted by his teammates and team physio at Newlands. The incident occured in the 7th over when Ayub and Aamer Jamal were chasing a ball. Ayub was in serious pain.

Injury details

Ayub's injury occurred while fielding

The injury occurred in the over bowled by Mohammad Abbas. Ayub twisted his right ankle while chasing a ball hit by Ryan Rickelton toward the third-man boundary. Although Jamal's successful effort to slide and flick the ball back in, Ayub slipped and awkwardly twisted his ankle. The batters ran three runs. The severity of his injury is yet to be determined by medical professionals. Ayub's right ankle was strapped thereafter.

Impact assessment

Ayub's injury raises concerns for Pakistan

The 22-year-old batter was in top form during the white-ball leg of the tour, scoring heavily in the T20Is and ODIs. His injury could be a major blow for Pakistan, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled next month. Ayub is expected to be a key player for his team in that tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to release an official statement on his condition or possible return date.

Information

South Africa lose three wickets heading to lunch

SA headed to lunch at 72/3. They were 52/0 at one stage. There's wasn't much swing for the new-ball bowlers. Abbas was once again impressive with his line and length. Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on 50.