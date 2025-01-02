Summarize Simplifying... In short The fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground is set to enjoy pleasant weather with temperatures around 25°C, a low chance of rain, and moderate UV index.

Australia vs India: Weather forecast for SGT Test

What's the story The fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India will start on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The all-important clash comes a nail-biter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the hosts had the upper hand on the final day. The match will have major implications on both teams' standings in the World Test Championship (WTC). This will be a must-win encounter for Australia.

Weather forecast

Weather conditions for the 5th Test at SCG

The weather is expected to be pleasant for the fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground with a temperature of around 25°C. It will feel a bit cooler in the sun and shade with temperatures of 24°C and 23°C respectively. The afternoon will be mostly sunny but breezy with winds coming from the east at a speed of 22kmph and gusts up to 35kmph.

Additional details

Low chance of rain and moderate UV index

The chances of rain are extremely low, standing at just 9%. No thunderstorms are expected either. The sky will be around 72% cloudy, which will provide some shade. The UV index will remain moderate at 4, meaning sun protection may be advisable for those attending the match. These weather conditions may affect the strategies of both teams in this important Test match.

Match significance

Teams' strategies and expectations for the upcoming match

The Australian team, leading the series, is eyeing a place in the WTC final. Meanwhile, India need a win to keep their chances alive. However, their fate also relies on Australia's performance in their upcoming matches against Sri Lanka. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to work on his batting performance, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wants more support from his bowling unit.