Team India's Nitish Reddy aims to improve as a bowler

By Rajdeep Saha 05:54 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story Rising Indian cricket star Nitish Kumar Reddy has vowed to improve his all-round show. Despite having silenced critics with his batting, the 21-year-old cricketer feels he can do better with his bowling. Reddy's story started as an unknown player with just 21 First-Class matches and a strong T20 cricket record. But he has made a mark on the Australian tour with a century at MCG. Reddy has been one of the positives for Team India, Down Under.

Reddy reflects on his journey and century achievement

In a post-match interview, Reddy spoke about his journey and how some doubted his ability to perform in major series. He said, "I just want to make them feel wrong about what they have said about me, and that's what I'm doing. I want to make people know that I'm here to give my 100% for Indian team." He also thanked Mohammed Siraj, who took the last three balls of the previous over from Pat Cummins to help him reach his century.

Reddy's strategy and performance assessment

Reddy has received praise for his distinctive strokeplay, particularly his down-the-ground shots. He disclosed his plan against Australia's most disciplined bowler, saying, "I would say Boland is a more consistent bowler, and I just want to change his line and length so that it will be easy for me when he is bowling." Although he started his batting career well in Australia, Reddy believes he hasn't fully utilized his second skill of bowling.

Reddy's self-evaluation and future goals

Reddy has only been able to take three wickets from four Tests. He admitted this by saying, "My expectation was to be a pure all-rounder," Nitish said after the fourth day's play. "I know still I need to work a little bit more on my bowling. I'm still not happy with the way I'm bowling. I hope I come back strong. I want to fulfil that all-rounder slot in the coming days."

Tail-enders frustrate India as MCG Test hangs in balance

All three results are possible in the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and India, which is a Boxing Day affair, at the MCG. The Aussies finished Day 4 at 228/9, having extended their overall lead to 333 runs. While Marnus Labuschagne scored his second half-century of the match, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon made vital contributions lower down the order. Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling spell rattled Australia for a brief period in the afternoon session.