Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events during the Boxing Day Test, a run-out incident involving Jaiswal and Kohli led to a shift in momentum, leaving India in a precarious position.

Kohli's composure was questioned after he failed to respond to Jaiswal's call for a run, leading to Jaiswal's run-out and Kohli's dismissal shortly after.

This incident, coupled with a 3-6 collapse, put India on the back foot, highlighting Australia's ability to build pressure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaiswal was batting phenomenally with 82 runs (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

It came out of the blue: Lyon on Jaiswal's run-out

By Rajdeep Saha 04:24 pm Dec 27, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon couldn't help but laugh at Yashasvi Jaiswal's dramatic run-out in the Boxing Day Test. It resulted in a late collapse for India, owing to miscommunication with Virat Kohli. The unfortunate incident happened when Jaiswal, who was batting phenomenally with 82 runs, flicked a delivery from Scott Boland toward Pat Cummins at mid-on and dashed for a quick single.

Miscommunication

Kohli's non-response leads to Jaiswal's dismissal

However, Kohli didn't respond to Jaiswal's call for a run and stayed at his crease. This left Jaiswal stranded at the non-striker's end as Cummins pulled off a sharp run-out. Lyon, speaking to ABC about the incident said, "It came out of the blue. They were doing it pretty easy out there." He added that pressure can lead to such unexpected events and praised Australia's ability to build that pressure.

Aftermath

Kohli's dismissal adds to India's woes

The confusion appeared to rattle Kohli, who was out just seven balls later, edging a Boland delivery for 36. This wicket, along with Jaiswal's run-out, triggered a sensational 3-6 collapse for India. Australia's bowlers seized the sudden shift in momentum and left India on a knife edge at 164/5 at the end of day's play.

Scrutiny

Kohli's composure questioned after run-out incident

Kohli's eventful day came under further scrutiny after an earlier bump with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. This had already caught attention and earned him a reprimand from the ICC. The Jaiswal mix-up and subsequent dismissal raised questions about how these incidents affected Kohli's composure during the match.

Game changer

Run-out shifts momentum in Boxing Day Test

The run-out proved a pivotal moment in the match and added to the storied drama of the Boxing Day Test. It left India with an uphill battle to regain control on a pitch that had otherwise been favorable for batting in this series. The dismissal came just 20 minutes before stumps on Day 2, after Jaiswal and Kohli had rebuilt the innings from 51/2 to a solid 153/2.