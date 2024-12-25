India can win at the MCG, feels Ravi Shastri (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Ravi Shastri backs India to win Melbourne Test against Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 06:37 pm Dec 25, 2024

What's the story Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has shown confidence in the Indian cricket team's chances in the ongoing Test series against Australia. With the series leveled at 1-1 after three matches, Shastri feels India has a slight edge going into the fourth Test in Melbourne. Speaking to news.com.au, he said, "I think India would take this, the way the series is poised."

Batting woes

Shastri highlights Australia's batting struggles

Shastri also highlighted Australia's top order's struggles in the series so far, calling it "pretty brittle." He lauded India for capitalizing on the weakness and credited Jasprit Bumrah for his huge contribution in keeping India in the game. "India is 1-1 in the series and that man (Bumrah) has almost single-handedly got India into that position," Shastri said.

Past victories

India's impressive track record at MCG

As the fourth Test nears, India can take confidence from their past exploits at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They won their last two Tests at the venue on the 2018-19 tour and in 2020. A third consecutive win would not just give them a series lead but also ensure they retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the fifth time since 2017.

Team adjustments

Challenges and potential changes for India

Despite their past successes, India has a lot to worry about as they gear up for the Melbourne Test. The team's batting order has faltered since the Perth Test's second innings, with stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failing to deliver. There are also talks of dropping Nitish Kumar Reddy to include a fast bowler, as Bumrah has no support.

Pitch report

MCG pitch conditions and Australia's team selection

The MCG pitch had a hint of green three days ahead of the fourth Test, making the match unpredictable. Australia announced their XI for the upcoming Test, bringing in Sam Konstas and Scott Boland in place of Nathan McSweeney and Josh Hazlewood respectively. The changes come after McSweeney's dismal performance in the last three Tests.