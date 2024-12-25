Summarize Simplifying... In short Hayley Matthews, a West Indies Women's cricketer, scored her 7th century in a match against India, making her the top centurion for the Windies in Women's ODIs.

Hayley Matthews scored a fine 106 (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Hayley Matthews attains these milestones with WODI century versus India

What's the story Hayley Matthews made her presence felt with a terrific 106-run knock for the West Indies against India in the 2nd Women's ODI clash on Tuesday in Vadodara. Chasing a mammoth target of 359 runs, Matthews was the lone spark for the visitors, who folded for 243 runs and lost the match heavily. Matthews attained several milestones with her terrific knock. Here's more.

Runs

3rd WI batter with 2,500-plus WODI runs

Matthews' 106 came from 109 balls. She clobbered 13 fours. Notably, Matthews became just the 3rd West Indies Women batter to race past 2,500 runs in the format. Matthews owns 2,540 runs at 31.75. As per ESPNcricinfo, she joined the likes of Sarah Taylor (5,691) and Deandra Dottin (3,745). Matthews surpassed the mark in her 86th match.

Tons

Joint-highest centurion for WI Women

Matthews slammed her 7th century in Women's ODIs. She equalled Taylor to become the player with most WODI centuries for the Windies. Dottin is next with 3 tons under her belt. Matthews became the first WI player to slam a WODI ton versus India. Overall, she is the 7th batter in India vs WI WODI matches with a century.