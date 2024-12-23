Summarize Simplifying... In short Former international cricketer Dinesh Karthik, now a mentor with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is set to be the first Indian player in the SA20 league, playing for the Paarl Royals.

Donald wants Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah to play in SA20

By Parth Dhall 07:46 pm Dec 23, 202407:46 pm

What's the story Allan Donald, the legendary South African pacer and ambassador for the SA20 league, wants Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to feature in the tournament. Launched in 2023, the SA20 league is gearing up for its third season beginning January 9, 2025, and has already caught the attention of fans across the globe. The tournament's franchises are owned by IPL stakeholders.

Indian participation

Dinesh Karthik to debut in SA20

The next season of the SA20 league will see its first-ever Indian player- Dinesh Karthik. The former international cricketer, who retired earlier this year and has since taken on a mentorship role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, will be playing for the Paarl Royals. Donald called Karthik's participation in the league "awesome," calling him an "absolute Indian legend" and an "intelligent cricketer."

Superstar impact

Donald's views on Indian superstars in SA20

Donald feels the involvement of Indian superstars in the SA20 league will help local players and expand the tournament's reach. He said, "young cricketers, like everywhere in the world, are looking up to the Indian superstars, the IPL." He also said having an experienced player like Karthik in SA20 is a "masterstroke" and his presence will have a huge impact on young cricketers.

Player preferences

Donald's wish list for SA20

When asked which Indian players he would want to see in the SA20, Donald named Kohli and Bumrah. He said, "If I'm a batter, I'm Virat Kohli all over there. If it's a bowler, 100% Bumrah." He further added their inclusion could take the tournament to another level. However, it is worth noting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) currently bars its players from playing in global T20 leagues unless they retire from Indian cricket.