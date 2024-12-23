Summarize Simplifying... In short Injured cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is on the road to recovery and is expected to resume bowling this month, according to his coach Kapil Panday.

Despite his injury, Yadav's successful surgery and ongoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy have kept hopes alive for his return to the 2025 Champions Trophy.

With an impressive average and 172 wickets from 106 ODIs, Yadav remains a key player for Team India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kuldeep Yadav underwent a surgery in Germany

Will injured Kuldeep Yadav feature in 2025 Champions Trophy?

By Parth Dhall 07:17 pm Dec 23, 202407:17 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is yet to resume bowling after undergoing a surgery for his groin injury in Germany. The development raises questions over his availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and UAE. The tournament is still a few months away, but the preparations are already on for this mega cricketing event.

Rehabilitation

Recovery process and potential return

Yadav has been sitting out since the first Test against New Zealand at home owing to his injury. Despite a successful surgery, he is still in the rehabilitation phase at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and hasn't started bowling yet. A BCCI source told The Telegraph that once Yadav starts bowling, he will have to undergo match simulations before getting clearance for competitive games.

Optimism

Coach optimistic about Yadav's return

Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Panday continues to be hopeful about his student's recovery and return for the Champions Trophy. He disclosed Yadav had felt pain during the Bengaluru Test but decided to put his health before playing. "The surgery was done so well that when he returned from Germany, it never seemed that he had undergone an operation," Panday said.

Return

Yadav's return to bowling and future plans

Panday revealed that Yadav is likely to resume bowling this month and he will meet him next week to discuss the way forward. He stressed on how comfortable Yadav feels with his run-up post-recovery. "So, if all these aspects click, I won't be too surprised if he's back during the England matches," Panday said optimistically about Yadav's potential return.

Information

Kuldeep's credentials for India

Despite being in and out of Team India due to team different combinations, Kuldeep remains pivotal to their plans. The left-arm wrist-spinner averages 26 or less in each of the three formats. He owns 172 wickets from 106 ODIs at an average of 26.00.