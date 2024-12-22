Summarize Simplifying... In short Dale Steyn tops the list of South Africa's leading wicket-takers in home Tests against Pakistan, with 36 wickets from seven matches.

These bowlers' impressive performances have been instrumental in South Africa's cricketing success against Pakistan.

Presenting South Africa's leading wicket-takers vs Pakistan in home Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:20 pm Dec 22, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Hosts South Africa are gearing up for an important two-Test series against Pakistan, starting December 26. A solitary win in the series would ensure South Africa's berth in next year's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, the Men in Green would be confident, having clinched the ODI and T20I leg of the tour. Here we look at SA's highest wicket-takers against Pakistan in home Tests.

#1

Dale Steyn - 36 wickets

One of South Africa's most successful bowlers across formats, Dale Steyn leads the list with 36 wickets from seven home Tests against Pakistan, as per ESPNcricinfo. The pacer tormented the Pakistan batters in home conditions and his average of 19.25 is the testimony of the same. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls and a solitary match-fer. His best figures read 6/8.

#2

Makhaya Ntini - 32 wickets

Another SA speed merchant who enjoyed opearating against Pakistan at home is Makhaya Ntini. He returned with 32 wickets across just five Tests as his average (18.18) is even better than that of Steyn. Ntini has two fifers in this regard as his best figures read 6/59. The pacer did not go wicket-less even once against Pakistan at home.

#3

Shaun Pollock - 27 wickets

Former South African skipper Shaun Pollock is third on the list with 27 wickets from seven home Tests against Pakistan. Pollock maintained a solid average of 20.55 and even picked up a five-wicket haul. The former pacer's best figures against the opposition reads 6/50. He also made some decent contributions vs Pakistan in home Tests.

#4

Duanne Olivier - 24 wickets

Duanne Olivier made headlines with his fiery spells in the 2018-19 home series against Pakistan. The then young SA pacer claimed 24 wickets across three Tests as the hosts secured a 3-0 whitewash. Olivier, who averaged a jaw-dropping 14.70 in that series, took at least three wickets in five of his six outings. This also includes three fifers as 6/37 read his best figures.