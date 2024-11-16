Summarize Simplifying... In short Spencer Johnson has become the second Australian bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in T20Is, joining the ranks of James Faulkner.

This achievement also makes him the fifth Australian to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is overall.

Johnson, who now has 12 wickets from 7 matches for Australia, recently claimed his first five-wicket haul in the 20-over format. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Spencer Johnson rattled visitors Pakistan with a splendid 5/26

Spencer Johnson becomes 2nd Australian pacer with five-wicket haul (T20Is)

By Rajdeep Saha 06:08 pm Nov 16, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Spencer Johnson rattled visitors Pakistan with a splendid 5/26 in the 2nd T20I held at the SCG on Saturday. Chasing 148 runs, Pakistan were folded for 134 in 19.4 overs. Johnson stole the show as the Aussies have sealed the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare. Notably, Johnson is now the second Aussie pacer with a five-wicket haul versus PAK in T20Is.

Information

Johnson joins Faulkner in elite company

As mentioned, Johnson is the 2nd Australian pacer with a five-wicket haul versus PAK in T20Is. Former pacer James Faulkner claimed 5/27 in Mohali, 2016.

Records

Massive records for Johnson

Johnson is now the 5th Aussie to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is. He joined the likes of Ashton Agar (twice), Adam Zampa, Matt Short, and Faulkner in this regard. Johnson is also just the 4th bowler with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in T20Is. New Zealand's Tim Southee (Auckland, 2010), South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius (Lahore, 2021) and Faulkner are the others.

Information

Maiden fifer for Johnson in T20s

Johnson now owns 12 wickets from 7 matches for the Aussies at 17.91. Overall in the 20-over format, the pacer has amassed 69 scalps at 22.63. He claimed his maiden fifer.

Do you know?

Best figures by a bowler at the SCG

As per ESPNcricinfo, Johnson now owns the best figures at the SCG in a T20I. He is also the first bowler with a fifer at this venue.

Wickets

A solid fifer on offer for Johnson

Sahibzada Farhan was Johnson's maiden scalp. A short ball saw Farhan look to get on top of the ball but he found the man at mid-wicket. In the 10th over, he got Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan with a length delivery. Agha Salman departed in the very next ball, getting an edge. In the 16th over, Johnson dismissed half-centurion Usman Khan and Abbas Afridi.