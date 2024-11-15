Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a rocky start and losing five wickets for just 37 runs, West Indies managed to set a target of 146 runs for England in the third T20I, thanks to a strong performance by captain Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.

However, England overcame early setbacks and reached the target with four balls to spare, led by Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This was his 50-plus score vs England in T20Is (Image source: X/@ICC)

Rovman Powell registers his third T20I fifty as captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:26 am Nov 15, 202407:26 am

What's the story England clinched the T20I series against West Indies 3-0 with two more matches to go. The victory came after a rain-delayed encounter at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia. Albeit in a losing cause, WI skipper Rovman Powell scored a fine half-century in the game to give his side a fighting chase. This was his 50-plus score vs England in this format.

Match details

Powell rescues WI following collapse

The third T20I was delayed by 50 minutes due to rain, making it a tough start for the WI. The side initially faltered, losing five wickets for just 37 runs. However, a fighting half-century from captain Powell (54) and a useful contribution from Romario Shepherd (28), helped the side recover and set a target of 146 runs for England. They added 73 runs before Shepherd departed. Powell fell to Jamie Overton in the 18th over as WI finished at 145/8.

Powell

A captain's knock from Powell

Powell hit three fours and four maximums en route to his 54 off 41 balls. He has now raced to 1,641 T20I runs at 25.64. The tally includes seven fifties and a ton. The dasher owns a strike rate of 140.49. As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell now has 458 runs in 13 matches versus England at 41.63 (50s: 2, 100: 1). Powell scored his third T20I fifty as captain.

Game changer

England's successful chase despite early setbacks

Meanwhile, England's chase of the target started on a shaky note with opener Phil Salt dismissed for just four runs. Captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell also fell cheaply. However, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone turned the tide for England by stabilizing the innings. Curran scored 41 while Livingstone contributed 39, leading England to reach their target with four balls remaining.