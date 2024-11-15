Summarize Simplifying... In short England clinched a narrow victory in the 3rd T20I against West Indies, thanks to impressive performances from Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton who took three wickets each.

This win gives England an unassailable 3-0 lead (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

3rd T20I: England clinch series against WI with narrow win

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:09 am Nov 15, 202407:09 am

What's the story England have sealed the ongoig five-T20I series against hosts West Indies, after a thrilling three-wicket victory in the third match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The English side successfully chased down the target of 146 runs though their batters had a challenging time. This win gives England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Here we look at the match report and key stats.

Early dominance

England's bowlers dominate early, WI recover

England's bowlers were on top in the initial phase of the match, leaving West Indies in a precarious position at 37/5. Saqib Mahmood was particularly impressive during the powerplay, picking three wickets for just 17 runs. Jamie Overton also contributed significantly by sending three middle-order batters back for 20 runs. However, Rovman Powell (54) and Romario Shepherd (30) staged a recovery for West Indies, helping them finish at 145/8.

Team changes

WI suffered early setbacks

Earlier in the match, WI they were dealt early blows as Shai Hope was run out on just two balls. This was followed by the dismissals of Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran in the powerplay overs. Mahmood continued his fine form, dismissing Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer, taking his tally to eight wickets in the series so far- a record for an England bowler during powerplay overs in a T20I series.

Bowling prowess

Hosein's bowling keeps WI in contention

Akeal Hosein's brilliant bowling kept West Indies alive till the last moment. He ended with 4/22, making life difficult for England batters. However, Sam Curran (41 off 26) and Will Jacks (32 off 30) kept England on track during this phase. Liam Livingstone also played a key role in England's chase, scoring 39 runs off 28 balls despite being dropped thrice during his innings. Their efforts meant England (149/7) prevailed with just four balls to spare.

Powell

A captain's knock from Powell

Powell hit three fours and four maximums en route to his 54 off 41 balls. He has now raced to 1,641 T20I runs at 25.64. The tally includes seven fifties and a ton. He owns a strike rate of 140.49. As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell now has 458 runs in 13 matches versus England at 41.63 (50s: 2, 100: 1). Powell scored his third T20I fifty as captain.

Hosein

Four-wicket haul for Hosein

Hosein, who claimed 4/22 across four overs, was the pick of the bowlers in the match. The left-arm spinner has now raced to 57 wickets across 63 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.2. 21 of his wickets have come against England as this was his second four-fer against them (ER: 7.03). Hosein boasts 43 wickets in home T20Is (ER: 6.84).