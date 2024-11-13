Summarize Simplifying... In short Lizelle Lee, despite retiring from international cricket, continues to shine in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), scoring consecutive centuries and tying with Alyssa Healy for the most centuries in WBBL history.

Lee has become the joint-highest centurion in WBBL history (Image Source: X/@HurricanesBBL)

Lizelle Lee scripts history in WBBL with consecutive centuries

By Rajdeep Saha 05:03 pm Nov 13, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Hobart Hurricanes' opening batter Lizelle Lee has become the first-ever player to score centuries in back-to-back Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) matches. Lee achieved the incredible milestone during a match against the Adelaide Strikers, scoring a brilliant 103 off just 59 balls. The Hurricanes won the match by 28 runs. Lee has become the joint-highest centurion in WBBL history. We decode her stats.

Match highlights

Lee's performance propels Hurricanes to top of WBBL

Lee's brilliant innings, which featured 13 fours and four sixes, follows her record-breaking unbeaten 150 against the Perth Scorchers. The Hurricanes set a mammoth target of 191/2, restricting the Strikers to 163/3. This win has taken them to the top of the WBBL standings with three matches to go before finals.

Century details

Lee's journey to her 2nd consecutive WBBL century

Despite having retired from international cricket in 2022, Lee's form is undiminished. She had to switch bats after hitting a six in the second over and was dropped twice off Anesu Mushangwe's spin in the fourth over. Undeterred, she reached her half-century off just 35 balls with a six and completed her century in the 14th over with a boundary.

Run out

Lee's run ends but leaves an impressive WBBL record

Lee's phenomenal run came to an end when she was run out at the non-striker's end after a ball grazed bowler Jemma Barsby's hand and deflected into the stumps. Over her last two matches, Lee has scored 253 runs off 134 balls, including 25 fours and 16 sixes. This achievement also sees her tie with Alyssa Healy for the most centuries in WBBL history.

Team contribution

Team effort and strikers' response in WBBL match

Lee's effort was supported by Nicola Carey's unbeaten 64 off 46 balls and skipper Elyse Villani's quickfire 23* off just 14 deliveries. In reply, Smriti Mandhana gave the Strikers a strong start but her dismissal in the eighth over dented their chances. Despite a valiant effort from Laura Wolvaardt who scored an unbeaten 63 off 40 balls, it wasn't enough to overcome the Hurricanes's total.

Numbers

Lee's impressive WBBL numbers

Playing her 89th match, Lee has raced to 2,390 runs at 29.87 (SR: 131.46). She is now the 12th-highest scorer in WBBL. In addition to 5 centuries, she owns 11 fifties. Lee has equalled Perry in terms of most WBBL tons (5). Lee has also raced to 275 fours and 95 sixes in the tourney. Lee is the top scorer in the 2024 WBBL campaign. She owns 324 runs from 7 matches at 54. She surpassed Perry (315 runs).