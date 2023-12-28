Ellyse Perry slams her 33rd WODI fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:17 pm Dec 28, 202309:17 pm

Perry scored a 72-ball 75 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian women's cricket team ace Ellyse Perry shined with a magnificent 75-run knock in the first ODI versus India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India posted a competitive 282/8 in 50 overs. Australia then lost Alyssa Healy early on before Perry joined Phoebe Litchfield and the two added a brilliant 148-run stand. Australia won the match by six wickets. Here's more.

A solid knock from Perry's blade

Australia were 0/1 after one over. Perry showed her intentions from the start and smashed Vastrakar for a four and a six in the second over. Alongside Phoebe, the two maintained Australia's tempo. Perry brought up her fifty in the 16th over. Deepti Sharma dismissed Perry in the 26th over as she went for a big shot. She was facing cramps before that.

Perry shines with her 33rd fifty

Playing her 139th match (112 innings), Perry scored a 72-ball 75. She smashed nine fours and two sixes. Notably, Perry has raced to 3,786 runs at 51.86. She registered her 33rd fifty (100s: 2). Perry has surpassed 500 WODI runs versus India (546) at 42. She hit her fifth fifty against INDW. Perry averages 51.53 in away matches. She owns 1,649 runs (50s: 15).

A defining 148-run stand

As per ESPNcricinfo, Phoebe and Perry's 148-run stand is now the third-highest for Australia Women against India for the second wicket. It's also the fifth-highest stand for AUSW versus INDW (any wicket).