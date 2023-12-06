England humble India in the first WT20I: Key stats

1/7

Sports 2 min read

England humble India in the first WT20I: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:40 pm Dec 06, 202311:40 pm

ENGW beat INDW in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The England women's cricket team humbled India Women by 38 runs in the first T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday. Batting first, ENGW rallied from 2/2 to post a challenging 197/6 in 20 overs. Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt hammered fifties. For India, Renuka Singh took a three-fer. In response, INDW faltered with the bat to post 159/6. Shafali Verma was the lone warrior.

2/7

Wyatt slams 75 in her 150th WT20I match

Wyatt hammered eight fours and two sixes, striking at 159.57. She has raced to 2,602 runs from 150 matches (129 innings) at an average of 22.23. Wyatt slammed her 14th fifty. Wyatt also owns two hundreds. Versus INDW, Wyatt owns 618 runs at 32.52. She hit her third fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wyatt has raced past 1,000 WT20I runs (1,050) away (home of opposition).

3/7

Nat Sciver-Brunt slams her 13th WT20I fifty

Sciver-Brunt smoked a 53-ball 77. Sciver-Brunt has raced to 2,307 WT20I runs at 27.14. Versus INDW, the experienced batter now owns 452 runs at 32.28. This was her fifth fifty versus INDW, besides her best score. She also went past 50 fours (53). As per ESPNcricinfo, Sciver-Brunt now owns 587 runs away (home of opposition). This was her maiden fifty in away WT20Is.

4/7

Record 138-run stand on offer

Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt's 138-run stand is now the highest partnership for any wicket in India Women vs England Women T20I matches. They broke the 129-run stand between Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.

5/7

Shafali Verma completes 1,500 WT20I runs

India's Shafali hit a fighting 42-ball 52. She has now surpassed 1,500 runs in WT20Is. Shafali is the fifth Indian women's cricketer to surpass the landmark. Meanwhile, the opening batter also clocked her 7th WT20I fifty.

6/7

Three-fers for Renuka and Ecclestone

Indian pacer Renuka was instrumental, claiming figures worth 3/27. In 33 WT20Is, Renuka owns 34 scalps at 22.17. In six matches versus England, Renuka owns nine scalps at 17.66. For ENGW, Sophie Ecclestone was superb with figures worth 3/15 from her four overs. She now has 105 scalps at 15.07. She has become the second-highest wicket-taker for England, surpassing Anya Shrubsole (102).

7/7

How did the match pan out?

Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt shared a mammoth stand to break the early shackles. Both players consolidated well before breaking loose. INDW fought back toward the death with some wickets and kept the visitors under 200. Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers. In response, INDW hardly got a move on. Once Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed (82/3), India were pushed back as England gained control.