Ravi Bishnoi shines in the powerplay overs versus Australia: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:44 pm Dec 03, 202310:44 pm

Ravi Bishnoi finished as the highest wicket-taker in this T20I series (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for India in the five-match T20I series against Australia. The young leg-spinner finished the T20I series as the highest-wicket taker and was one of the primary reasons why the hosts won the bilateral series. Bishnoi finished with 2/29 from his four overs in Bengaluru and was pivotal in India's six-run win. Here's more.

Bishnoi managed five wickets in the powerplay overs

Bishnoi claimed 2/29 from his four overs. Notably, he bowled one over in the powerplay and claimed the wicket of Travis Head. As per Cricbuzz, in this series versus Australia, Bishnoi bowled 7 overs in the powerplay. He went on to concede 45 runs and claimed a total of five wickets. Bishnoi's economy rate was 6.43 and he also bowled 20 dot balls.

Most wickets in this T20I series

Bishnoi finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with nine wickets. He has scalped three wickets more than the second-placed Jason Behrendorff and Axar Patel, who finished with six wickets each. Bishnoi bowled at an average of 18.22 but his economy rate of 8.20 was on the higher side. His best figures of 3/32 came in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

A look at his T20I numbers

Playing his 21st T20I for India, Bishnoi has amassed 34 wickets at an average of 17.38. His best bowling figures of 4/16 came against West Indies in Lauderhill last year. The leggie owns a decent economy rate of 7.14. His figures in this series read, 1/54, 3/32, 2/32, 1/17 and 2/29. This was his maiden T20I series against the Aussies.

A look at the match summary

India kept losing wickets in the middle phase after a decent start. However, a couple of crucial partnerships between Shreyas Iyer (53), Jitesh Sharma and Axar saw India post a fighting total of 160/8 from their 20 overs. In reply, Ben McDermott (54) was the lone warrior for Australia as they were restricted to only 154/8. Mukesh Kumar finished with a career-best 3/32.