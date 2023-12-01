VHT 2023: Haryana's Rahul Tewatia clocks career-best 99* against Delhi

Rahul Tewatia slammed his seventh List A fifty (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Rahul Tewatia played a swashbuckling knock against Delhi in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Haryana all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 99 off only 70 deliveries as he brought up his seventh List A fifty. He smashed 10 boundaries and five sixes. His blazing knock rescued Haryana and helped them post a decent total of 293/6 from their 50 overs. Here's more.

Career-best List A knock from Tewatia

Tewatia arrived when Haryana were reeling at 120/5 in 30.3 overs. He added 45 runs with captain Ashok Menaria before the latter was dismissed. Tewatia then stitched an unbeaten 128-run partnership with Sumit Kumar, who also finished with a 55*-run knock from 35 deliveries. The partnership allowed Haryana to put runs on the board and fight against a quality side like Delhi.

A look at his List A numbers

Courtesy of this knock, Tewatia has scored 924 runs in 35 List A matches at an average in excess of 43. He has hammered seven fifties in this format with 99* being his highest score. His strike rate is also above 120, which is exceptional in List A cricket. With the ball has claimed 48 List A wickets at 22.81.

Third consecutive fifties in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tewatia has been in sensational form in the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy. He has now hammered three consecutive fifties, having scored 237 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 162.32. His fifties have come against Chandigarh, Mizoram and now against Delhi. He is yet to get out in this edition of the tournament. Tewatia didn't get to bat against Bihar and Uttarakhand.

Second-most sixes in the 2023 VHT

Tewatia has hammered 15 sixes in his three innings in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Only Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal with 27 sixes in this edition of the tournament is ahead of the Haryana all-rounder. Vineet Dhankhar, Kumar Deobrat and Nikhil Naik have slammed 11 sixes.