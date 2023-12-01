Dinesh Karthik goes past 7,500 runs in List A cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:10 pm Dec 01, 202303:10 pm

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has completed 7,500 runs in List A cricket. He accomplished the feat with his 24th run against Punjab in the Round 5 match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The 38-year-old star has played a couple of fine knocks in the ongoing competition. Notably, he last played a 50-over match for India way back in 2019.

Karthik owns 40 List A fifties

Karthik took 256 games to accomplish 7,500 runs in List A cricket. The tally includes 40 fifties and 12 centuries with 154* being his best score. He averages nearly 40 in the format with his strike rate being over 92. Notably, 1,752 of his List A runs have come for India in ODIs. Karthik owns 9,620 First-Class runs and 7,081 T20 runs.

His run in the ongoing tournament

Karthik scored an unbeaten 47 versus Goa in Round 2 of the ongoing tournament. He could manage just three runs in his following outing against Bengal. However, DK again found form with a clutch 68 off 51 balls in his preceding outing against Baroda. He would be raring to extend his sensational run in the ongoing format.

Has Karthik played his last game for India?

Karthik has not been selected in the Indian ODI team since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. With him being 38, he is unlikely to return in the format. Meanwhile, he last represented the Indian team at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. As young keepers like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have emerged, Karthik is unlikely to play for India again.