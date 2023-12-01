Mehidy Hasan hammers maiden Test fifty versus New Zealand

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Mehidy Hasan hammers maiden Test fifty versus New Zealand

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:51 pm Dec 01, 202301:51 pm

Mehidy Hasan hammered his fifth Test fifty (Photo credit: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan played a vital knock against New Zealand in the third innings of the opening Test match in Sylhet. Notably, this was Mehdiy's fifth half-century in the longest format of the game. His unbeaten 50 from 76 balls was laced with five boundaries. Mehidy's knock helped Bangladesh compile a decent target of 332 for the Kiwis. Here's more.

2/6

An impactful knock from Mehidy

The 26-year-old came to the crease when Bangladesh were 248/5 with Shahadat Hossain returning to the pavilion. Mehidy added 30 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim before the latter was dismissed. He then batted with the lower order and kept on adding important runs. Mehidy stitched a 20-run partnership with Nayeem Hasan before adding another crucial 26 runs for the last wicket with Shoriful Islam.

3/6

A look at Mehidy's Test numbers

With this knock, Mehidy has raced past 1,315 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 20.23. Besides scoring five fifties in this format, he has also slammed a solitary ton against West Indies. This is his sixth Test against NZ and he has returned with 151 runs, slamming his maiden Test fifty against them. With the ball, Mehidy has scalped 152 Test wickets.

4/6

Mehidy averages 57.66 in Test cricket in 2023

The 26-year-old all-rounder has featured in three Test matches this year, scoring 173 runs at an impressive average of 57.66. Mehidy has also returned with two half-centuries this year. Among Bangladeshi batters this year, he is the fifth-highest run-scorer in this format.

5/6

Fourth Test fifty for Mehidy at home!

Mehidy has featured in 20 home Tests while slamming 830 runs at an average of 27.66. Four out of his five Test fifties have come at home including his solitary ton. In 20 away (home of opposition) Tests, he has scored 485 runs at 13.85.

6/6

How has the first Test proceeded?

Batting first, Bangladesh compiled a total of 310 courtesy of an 86-run knock from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. In reply, NZ rode on Kane Williamson's century to post a score of 317, taking the lead. However, Bangladesh were brilliant in the second innings thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century and fifties from Rahim and Mehidy. They posted 338, handing NZ a target of 332.