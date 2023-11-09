Champions Trophy 2025: A look at the qualification scenarios

By Parth Dhall 08:46 pm Nov 09, 202308:46 pm

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

New Zealand humbled Sri Lanka in Bengaluru to virtually book their spot in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals. Pakistan and Afghanistan face an uphill task to topple NZ. Besides, SL's defeat has reduced their chances of qualifying for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Now, only two of England, Bangladesh, SL, and Netherlands can play in the tournament. Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

As per the ICC, the top seven sides from WC 2023 along with hosts Pakistan (at the end of the league stage) will reach the 2025 Champions Trophy. While the bottom four sides - England, Bangladesh, SL, and Netherlands have been eliminated from the ongoing World Cup, they now face another scare. Earlier, Afghanistan beat SL to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

World Cup 2023: A look at the standings

India, South Africa, and Australia have already reached the World Cup 2023 semi-finals. With a win over SL, fourth-placed NZ have also landed one foot in the semis. Pakistan and Afghanistan face an improbable task of making it through. SL are placed ninth above the Netherlands (10th). Meanwhile, Bangladesh (eighth), and England (seventh) are above them.

Net Run Rate to play a role

The upcoming encounters: Australia vs Bangladesh, England vs Pakistan, and India vs Netherlands. While SL have completed their nine encounters, Bangladesh, England, and the Netherlands have one left. Each of these three sides requires a win to finish in the top eight. However, the Net Run Rate will play a pivotal role. England: - 0.885, Bangladesh: -1.142, Netherlands: -1.635, and SL: -1.419.

Champions Trophy returns!

The Champions Trophy is a 50-over tournament between the world's top eight sides. Notably, the tournament was scrapped following the 2017 edition which was won by Pakistan. However, in November 2021, the ICC announced several global tournaments for the cycle 2024-31. This included two editions of the Champions Trophy (2025 and 2029). Hence, the tournament returns in 2025 and will be hosted by Pakistan.

Full-Member nations that can miss CT berth

Notably, England have been eliminated alongside Bangladesh and SL. These teams can miss the top-eight race in WC 2023. Other Full-Member nations like West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Ireland failed to qualify for WC 2023, which means they won't play the Champions Trophy.