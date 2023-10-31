ICC World Cup, New Zealand vs South Africa: Statistical Preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:53 pm Oct 31, 202301:53 pm

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram will be key for South Africa (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

New Zealand will look to break their two-match losing streak when they face South Africa in match number 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. Meanwhile, the Proteas aim to continue their winning momentum as they seem the firm favorites to reach the semi-finals. It promises to be an enticing clash between two quality teams. Here's the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head records

The two teams have met each other in 71 ODI clashes, with South Africa owning the superior record over the Kiwis. The Proteas have won 41 games in comparison to NZ's 25 victories. Five matches have ended inconclusively. The Kiwis hold the superior record in ODI World Cups with six wins over SA in eight outings. They won their last five WC meetings.

Here are the stadium stats

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host this match on November 1 from 2:00 PM IST. The stadium has witnessed nine ODIs, with the team batting second winning five of them. India's 356/7 against England in 2017 is the highest total at this venue. Meanwhile, India's 232 is the lowest ODI score here. NZ have lost the only match that they have played here.

Quinton de Kock leads the runs tally in 2023 WC

Quinton de Kock has made his presence felt in this World Cup as he leads the runs tally with 431 runs from six matches at 71.83. The southpaw has hammered three centuries. Overall, QDK has amassed 881 runs from 23 World Cup matches at 41.95 (100s: 3, 50s: 4). He has compiled 408 runs against NZ in 13 ODIs at 34, slamming four fifties.

Top stats on offer for SA batters

Aiden Markram is SA's leading run-scorer in ODIs this year with 933 runs. Heinrich Klaasen has amassed 827 runs in 2023 with a strike rate of 150.63. He owns the best strike rate among batters with 500-plus runs this year in ODIs. Markram, Klaasen, QDK and Temba Bavuma have all slammed three ODI centuries this year. Marco Jansen owns a strike rate of 122.88.

Rachin Ravindra averages 81.20 in the 2023 ODI World Cup

NZ batting star Rachin Ravindra has hammered 406 runs in six matches in the 2023 World Cup at 81.20. He has slammed two centuries and as many fifties. Ravindra has amassed 595 runs this year in ODIs at an average of 45.76 (50s: 3, 100s: 2). With his glorious ton against Australia, he matched Sachin Tendulkar to score most WC tons before turning 24.

Top stats on offer for NZ batters

Daryl Mitchell is NZ's most successful batter this year in ODIs with 974 runs while slamming four centuries. Meanwhile, Devon Conway with 726 runs in 2023 also owns four ODI centuries. Kane Williamson owns 670 runs against South Africa in 17 ODIs at 47.85. He has slammed two centuries against them. Will Young has amassed 751 runs this year and is NZ's second-highest run-scorer.

A look at NZ's bowling attack

Mitchell Santner is NZ's leading wicket-taker in this World Cup with 14 strikes at 20.21. Meanwhile, Matt Henry owns 11 wickets in the ongoing tournament. He is NZ's most successful bowler in 2023 with 25 wickets. While Trent Boult has scalped 19 wickets this year in ODIs. He owns 48 wickets in the ODI World Cup. He has scalped 13 wickets against SA (ODIs).

Top stats on offer for SA bowlers

Jansen has claimed 13 wickets in the 2023 World Cup while being SA's most successful ODI bowler this year with 29 scalps. Gerald Coetzee has been the surprise package in second position with 25 wickets in 2023. Coetzee has scalped 12 wickets in the ongoing event. Kagiso Rabada has claimed 12 wickets against NZ in ODIs. He has scalped 10 wickets in 2023 WC.

Milestones that can be achieved

Boult is two shy of becoming the sixth bowler to complete 50 wickets in ODI World Cups. Mitchell needs 26 more to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. Meanwhile, Markram is 67 shy of completing the same milestone. He also needs four to complete 500 runs in ODI World Cups. Tom Latham needs 56 more to complete 4,000 ODI runs.