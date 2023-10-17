ICC World Cup: Upbeat Afghanistan face the New Zealand test

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:41 pm Oct 17, 202304:41 pm

Afghanistan will face a stern test against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

New Zealand will aim to continue their winning run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup when they face Afghanistan on October 18 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Afghanistan will also be high on confidence after beating defending champions England in their last match. Also, the pitch in Chennai will favor Afghanistan spinners, and they may challenge the Kiwis in this contest.

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also known as Chepauk. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can stream it live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Spinners will get help from this wicket, and the batters will have to be patient to score runs. NZ won their last match against Bangladesh at this stadium.

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand and Afghanistan have faced each other in two ODI matches. Both clashes have been dominated by the Kiwis. They first played against Afghanistan in 2015, and their second match against them came four years later in 2019 at Taunton. Both matches were played in the ODI World Cups. NZ bundled out Afghanistan for 172 before chasing it down in 32.1 overs.

Can Afghanistan turn the tables again?

Afghanistan have shown the courage to face the biggest of teams. They took the attack to England in the last game and will look to do the same against NZ. With their all-round talent at their disposal, they can surely put up a fight against the in-form Kiwis. On the other hand, NZ will look to continue their dream run.

Latham to lead NZ in Williamson's absence

Tom Latham will return as NZ's skipper after Kane Williamson fractured his left thumb against Bangladesh and will miss the next few fixtures. NZ are hoping that he recovers in time for the last few matches. After missing the first two matches, Williamson returned against Bangladesh and scored a classy 78* before a throw struck his left thumb and he retired hurt.

A look at the probable starting lineups

New Zealand's Probable XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (captain and wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult. Afghanistan's Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Here are the key performers

Conway has amassed 229 runs from three World Cup matches and is the second-highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, Santner is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition with eight scalps. Notably, Henry also has amassed eight dismissals in three matches. Rashid has scalped five wickets in the ongoing event. Mitchell has scored 789 runs at 49.31 in ODIs this year. Ibrahim has hammered 550 ODI runs (2023).

Dream11 fantasy cricket options

