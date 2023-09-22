ICC World Cup 2023: Statistical records of Afghanistan

ICC World Cup 2023: Statistical records of Afghanistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 22, 2023 | 02:54 pm 2 min read

Afghanistan earned a direct qualification for this year's WC (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be played in India, gets underway on October 5. Though Afghanistan are not among the favorites to taste the glory, they can string some surprises. The Afghan side has taken rapid strides in white-ball cricket in recent years. Moreover, they earned a direct qualification for this year's WC. Here are Afghanistan's records in WCs.

A solitary win in World Cups

Afghanistan made their ODI WC debut in 2015 and also featured in the following edition in 2019. However, they have lost 14 of their 15 WC games with their solitary win coming over Scotland in 2015. They lost all of their nine matches in the 2019 edition, finishing last in the league stage. Afghanistan would like to display a better show this time around.

Afghanistan's highest and lowest totals

Afghanistan's highest WC total came against West Indies in 2019, 288/10. They have not crossed the 250-run mark in any other WC match. Their lowest total, where all 10 wickets have fallen, has come against South Africa in 2019 (125). Notably, Afghanistan have been bundled out 11 times in their 15 WC outings. They have been folded under 150 twice.

Presenting the notable batting records

With 353 runs, Najibullah Zadran is Afghanistan's leading run-getter in WC. Samiullah Shinwari (328), Rahmat Shah (254), and Asghar Afghan (226) are the other Afghanistan batters with 200-plus WC runs. No Afghanistan batter owns a WC ton. Shinwari's 96 versus Scotland in 2015 is their highest-individual score. Ikram Alikhil and Rahmat Shah recorded Afghanistan's lone century WC stand in 2019 (133 versus WI).

Presenting the notable bowling records

Dawlat Zadran is Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker in WC, having scalped 14 scalps. Mohammad Nabi (13), Gulbadin Naib (10), and Shapoor Zadran (10) trail him. Nabi (4/30 versus Sri Lanka, 2019) and Zadran (4/38 versus Scotland, 2015) are the only Afghanistan bowlers with four-wicket hauls in the competition. Rashid Khan has conceded most runs in a WC match (0/110 in 9 overs versus England, 2019).

