Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODIs: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 18, 2023 | 08:53 am 3 min read

Litton Das will lead Bangladesh (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh will host a second-string New Zealand team in a three-match ODI series, starting September 21. This will be the last assignment for both teams ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup next month. A bunch of young NZ players will be on display with pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson leading the troop. Litton Das will lead Bangladesh. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh have just 10 wins in 38 ODIs against the Kiwis. The remaining 28 encounters have landed in NZ's favor. The Tigers boast two ODI series victories over NZ, both at home (2010 and 2013). Coming to Bangladesh's overall home record against NZ, they have eight wins and five defeats in this regard. In 2021, NZ whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in a home ODI series.

Bangladesh's terrific record at home

Bangladesh have been dominant at home since November 2014. They have won 14 out of 17 bilateral ODI series ever since. Only England (2016 and 2023) and Afghanistan (2023) have managed to claim an ODI series win in Bangladesh in this period. The Afghanistan series was their last home assignment. Interestingly, Bangladesh have defeated India twice (2-1 in 2015 and 2-1 in 2022).

Key players for NZ

Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, and Will Young are the only players from the Bangladesh series who are a part of NZ's provisional 15-member WC squad. Notably, Boult took eight wickets in just two games in the recently-concluded England ODI series. Ravindra scored 93 runs and snared seven wickets across four games in that series. Young averages 45 in ODIs this year.

Bangladesh call back veterans

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have also rested several key players including regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Senior players Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah have been recalled. As mentioned, Litton will lead in Shakib's absence. Notably, Mahmudullah returns after last playing in the ODI series against England in March. He has been given one last chance to audition for the WC.

Here are the approaching milestones

Mahmudullah is 50 away from completing 4,000 ODI runs. He also requires two more scalps to complete 50 ODI wickets at home. Tamim needs just 10 runs to accomplish 4,000 ODI runs at home. Boult requires five wickets to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Ferguson is 13 short of completing 100 ODI wickets for the Kiwis.

A look at Bangladesh's key performers

With 8,313 runs, Tamim is Bangladesh's leading run-getter in ODI cricket. 16 of Mahmudullah's 27 ODI fifties have been recorded at home. Mustafizur Rahman recently became the fastest Bangladesh bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets, getting the mark in 91 games.

New Zealand ODI squad vs Bangladesh

Squad: Lockie Ferguson (C), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Bangladesh ODI squad vs New Zealand

Squad: Litton Das (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed.

