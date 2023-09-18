Asian Games 2023: Decoding India's 13-member boxing contingent

September 18, 2023

Nikhat Zareen won consecutive World Championships gold medals (Photo credit: X/@nikhat_zareen)

Boxing has been one of the most successful sports for India in the Asian Games over the years. India has won 57 medals in boxing at the Asian Games, making it the fourth most productive sport for the country. India won three medals in the 2018 Asian Games and there will be hope from the current crop of boxers to do well.

Why does this story matter?

A 13-member boxing contingent will be representing India at the continental event. World Championship gold medallist Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will lead the team in China. Whereas, star pugilists like Amit Panghal and World Championship gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas missed out for the event. All eyes will be on Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev among the male pugilists.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen will look to lead

Arguably India's best pugilist at the moment, Zareen has been in sensational form for the last couple of years. She has won the World Championship gold twice along with a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Zareen became the first Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships since Mary Kom. She will be gunning for gold in the 51kg category.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will have a point to prove

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina recently won the World Championship gold and will be high on confidence. She missed out in the Commonwealth Games but glory at the World Championships has given her much-needed confidence. The 75kg pugilist also won the gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship last year in Amman and will look to replicate the same form in China.

Deepak Bhoria will weight of expectations

The Indian Boxing Federation selected Deepak Bhoria ahead of 2018 Jakarta gold medallist Amit Panghal. The World Championships bronze medallist made headlines in 2021 by winning the silver at the Strandja Memorial. He won the silver at the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships but missed out on the Tokyo Olympics. However, the bronze at the Worlds will give him the motivation to do well.

Nishant Dev can surprise a few people

One of India's rising pugilists Nishant Dev will be looking to take the Asian Games by storm. He won the bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships. The Karnal-based boxer has great technique and speed despite taking up the sport in 2012. He suffered from incessant injuries which made him miss events but the 22-year-old will look to prove himself at the Asian Games.

Panghal, Nitu and Saweety miss out

Deepak was selected over Panghal according to the international assessment by the boxing federation. Whereas, Nitu, who won the gold in 48kg had to shift categories because her category isn't in the Olympics. So he had to move up to 54kg. She fought her way through selection trials but Preeti Pawar earned the final spot. World Championship gold medallist Saweety Boora also missed out.

A look at the other key performers

Six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will bring experience to this Asiad. CWG bronze medallist Jasmine Lamboria (60kg) can be a surprise package. Former Youth World Champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) has shown promise. 2021 Asian Boxing Championship gold medallist Sanjeet (92kg) can also spark a surprise at the Asian Games. Parveen Hooda (57kg), who won the 2022 World Championship bronze, will look to shine.

A look at the Indian boxing contingent

Women: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg). Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg).

