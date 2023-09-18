Real Madrid maintain winning run in La Liga 2023-24: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 18, 2023 | 03:04 am 2 min read

Real Madrid claimed a crucial 2-1 win on matchday 5 of the La Liga 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid claimed a crucial 2-1 win on matchday 5 of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Los Blancos defeated Real Sociedad, coming from behind. Ander Barrenetxea handed Sociedad a lead in the fifth minute as the visitors kept the lead intact until half-time. Federico Valverde scored right after the second half started before on-loan striker Joselu delivered what was the winning goal.

Key match stats and points table

Real clocked 17 attempts with eight on target. Sociedad made 15 attempts with five on target. Real enjoyed 52% possession and an 87% pass accuracy. Real have scored 10 goals, besides conceding three this season. They have 15 points from five matches.

Most points from losing position

As per Opta, no team in Europe's top five leagues has taken more points from losing positions than Real Madrid in 2023-24 (Liverpool also 9). Los Blancos are also the first team since Zaragoza in 2004-05 to win nine points from losing positions in their first five La Liga games of a single season.

Unique record for Joselu

Joselu has scored in his three home games for Real in La Liga (3 goals), becoming only the second player to score in each of his first three home games for Los Blancos in the 21st century, after Isco Alarcon in 2013 (4 goals). Joselu has two goals this season and scored in his debut home game for Real in the 2010-11 season.

Garcia and Valverde script these records

At 24 years and 34 days old, Fran García is the youngest Real Madrid defender to register two assists in the same La Liga game since Marcelo Vieira against Mallorca in May 2012 (24 years and 1 day). Meanwhile, Valverde has scored a league goal for Real for the second time in 2023. It's his first since February against Osasuna.

How did the match pan out?

In a pulsating first half, Barrenetxea handed Sociedad the lead in the fifth minute. Kubo, who played a big part in the goal, gave his side a two-goal cushion but it was ruled out after Borja Oyarzabal was deemed offside. Joselu hit the post for Real as the visiting keeper also made stunning saves. Post-half-time, Real stepped up and scored twice.

