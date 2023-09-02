Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham enters La Liga record books: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 10:58 pm 2 min read

Bellingham has scored in four successive matches for Los Blancos (Photo credit: X/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham entered the record books of La Liga after scoring on matchday 4 versus Getafe. Bellingham has scored in four successive matches for Los Blancos. He has raced to five goals in four games. Real had to dig deep once again with Bellingham scoring in the 95th minute as his side won 2-1. Real have now won four successive matches.

Bellingham joins Ibra, Ronaldo, and Fabregas in this elite club

As per Opta, Bellingham has become the fourth player to score in each of their first four La Liga games in the 21st century. He joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Barcelona, 2009), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2009), and Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona, 2011).

A look at the match stats and points table

Real clocked 26 attempts, managing 12 shots on target. Getafe had six shots with two of them being on target. Real clocked 77% ball possession and managed an 88% pass accuracy. Real have 12 points from four games (top position), scoring eight and conceding two.

Real get the job done

Borja Mayoral opened the scoring for Getafe after Real had a mix-up at the back. Real were awarded a penalty but VAR overturned the same. Getafe took a 1-0 lead into half-time. In the second half, Real leveled after Luka Modric's delivery inside the box saw Joselu react. In the fifth minute of added time, Bellingham benefited after the Getafe keeper spilled a save.

