Sports

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Decoding the four semi-finalists

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Decoding the four semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2023, 12:38 am 2 min read

In the quarter-finals, Inter stopped Benfica's run (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Real Madrid, AC Milan, Manchester City, and Inter Milan have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. 14-time winners Real, who overcame Chelsea in the quarters, will take on Pep Guardiola's City in a repeat of last season's semi-final duel. Meanwhile, an intense Milan derby awaits fans at the San Siro. Here we decode the four semi-finalists.

Holders Real Madrid have been solid

Real Madrid topped Group F with 13 points from six games (W4 D1 L1). In the round of 16, the Spanish giants tamed Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate. In the quarter-finals, Real clinched a 4-0 win over Chelsea on aggregate, winning 2-0 across each leg. Vinicius Junior has been the chief architect for Real, scoring six goals and making five assists.

AC Milan have worked hard to reach the last four

AC Milan finished second behind Chelsea in Group E, winning thrice, drawing once, and losing two games (10 points). In the round of 16, Milan defended well in what was a gritty 1-0 win over two legs against Tottenham Hotspur. In the semis, Milan ended current Serie A leaders Napoli's run, winning 2-1 (aggregate). Olivier Giroud has five goals and two assists for Milan.

Manchester City have been in a league of their own

Manchester City collected 14 points in Group G (W4 D2). In the round of 16, they drew the first leg 1-1 against RB Leipzig before mauling them 7-0 at home. In the quarters, Man City overcame Bayern 4-1 on aggregate. So far, Man City are unbeaten in the UCL 2022-23 season. Erling Haaland has smashed 12 goals for City, besides one assist.

Inter Milan have been the surprise package

Inter Milan battled hard in Group C, finishing behind Bayern and above Barcelona with 10 points (W3 D1 L2). In the round of 16, Inter held on to a narrow 1-0 win over FC Porto across two legs. In the quarter-finals, Inter stopped Benfica's run, claiming a 5-3 win on aggregate which included a 3-3 affair. Federico Dimarco has done well with four assists.

Schedule of the Champions League semis

The first leg of the semis will be played on May 10 and 11 respectively in Indian time (12:30am). Real Madrid vs Man City (May 10) and Milan vs Inter (May 11). The second leg of the semis will be played on May 17 and 18 respectively in Indian time (12:30am). Inter vs Milan (May 17) and Man City vs Real Madrid (May 18).