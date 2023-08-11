La Liga 2023-24: Five midfielders to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 11, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund (Photo credit: Twitter/@BellinghamJude)

The 2023-24 season of La Liga is here and teams are looking to outwit one another to claim the crown. In their quest for the title, the league will witness some very exciting midfielders. Some will get more involved in scoring goals and creating chances, while others will look to protect their backline and win possession. We present five midfielders to watch out for.

Martin Zubimendi, Real Sociedad

Wanted by top clubs all across Europe, Martin Zubimendi holds the key for Real Sociedad in the upcoming season. The Spaniard is the cog between the defense and the midfield. He is a defensive midfielder with great technique and effortless decision-making. Zubimendi is brilliant in ground duels, having won 99 duels in the 2022-23 La Liga. He also clocked 85.61% passing accuracy.

Rodrigo de Paul, Atletico Madrid

A vital cog in Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side that won the 2022 World Cup, Rodrigo de Paul will look to carry on the same momentum for Atletico Madrid. He was an engine for the Rojiblancos last season, clocking seven assists and two goals in the 2022-23 La Liga. An effective ball carrier, De Paul uses his physicality to protect possession, creating 48 chances.

Pedri, FC Barcelona

Pedri played a vital role in Barcelona's La Liga triumph last season and will continue to do so. The creative genius netted six goals last season while creating 43 chances in the 2022-23 La Liga. Pedri is also feisty, having won 119 ground duels with an impressive 87.56% passing accuracy. He brings energy to this Barcelona midfield with his constant movement and penetrative passing.

Alex Baena, Villareal

Villareal finished fifth last season in La Liga and a lot of credit goes to young Alex Baena who had a terrific season. The midfielder scored six goals, provided two assists and created 31 chances last season. Baena is known for finding open spaces in the opposition's half and opening up defenses with his killer passing range. He has elevated Villareal's attack drastically.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid for £88.5m. He could become the costliest-ever English player with various potential add-ons. If these add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m). Bellingham netted eight goals, provided four assists and created 34 chances last season (Bundesliga). He made 76 tackles, 28 clearances, 35 interceptions, and completed 88 take-ons.

