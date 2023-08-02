Al-Nassr sign Bayern's Sadio Mane for £24m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 02, 2023 | 01:57 am 4 min read

Sadio Mane scored 12 goals for Bayern Munich (Photo credit: Twitter/@Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has joined Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr for £24m. As per Sky Sports, Mane, who will earn £650,000 a week, has signed a four-year contract until 2027. Mane fell out of favor after punching team-mate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat by Manchester City in April. It didn't work out how Bayern and Mane hoped. Here's more.

Mane joined Bayern last summer from Liverpool for £35m. He was given a superstar's welcome in Bavaria for his exploits in the Premier League. Despite a promising start, Mane failed to live up to expectations. The 31-year-old also suffered a leg injury and missed the World Cup. His performances dropped drastically since his return and Punching Sane was a nail to his coffin.

Mane's stats at Bayern Munich

Bayern hoped Mane will provide stability following the departure of their prolific goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski. However, Mane failed to get going. Mane featured in 38 appearances for the Bundesliga champions while netting 12 goals and providing six assists. Mane played 25 Bundesliga matches due to his leg injury. He scored seven times and provided five assists. He scored thrice in nine Champions League matches.

Mane's club stats before joining Liverpool

Mane started his footballing career at Senegal's Generation Foot club before moving to France to join Ligue 2 outfit, FC Metz. He scored twice in 27 appearances for Metz before moving to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. Mane featured in 87 matches for RB Salzburg, netting 45 goals. He then joined Southampton and scored 25 times in 75 matches before moving to Liverpool.

A look at Mane's stats for Liverpool

The 31-year-old was phenomenal in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool setup. He has a terrific bond with fellow attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Mane played 269 matches for the Reds and netted 120 times, whilst providing 38 assists. In 196 Premier League matches for Liverpool, Mane scored 90 times and made 29 assists. He scored 24 Champions League goals for Liverpool.

Mane's overall Premier League numbers

Mane went on to make 263 appearances in the Premier League (including for Southampton). He managed to score 111 goals, besides making 38 assists. Out of his 629 shots, 262 were on target. He has hit the woodwork 16 times, besides creating 63 big chances. He also made 304 tackles, 118 interceptions, and 73 clearances.

Breaking down Mane's Bundesliga stats in 2022-23 season

In Bundesliga 2022-23 season, Mane featured in 25 appearances for Bayern, scoring seven times and providing five assists. He was injured for a significant part of the season. Mane clocked 47 shots (excluding blocks), of which 22 attempts were on target. He created 24 chances and completed 296 out of 386 passes (passing accuracy: 76.42%) He finished 24 take-ons and won 59 ground duels.

A look at Mane's trophy cabinet

Mane won the Austrian Bundesliga and the Cup title in the 2013-14 season. He bagged the Premier League in the 2019-20 season with Liverpool. Mane also won these trophies at Liverpool: FA Cup (2021-22), EFL Cup (2021-22), Champions League (2018-19), UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. At Bayern, he won the Bundesliga honor and the DFL Super Cup last season.

Mane finished second in last year's Ballon d'Or race

While Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or last year, Mane finished second. Mane had a terrific 2021-22 season with Liverpool as they finished second in the Premier League and were the Champions League finalists. He also guided Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Mane to join forces with Ronaldo and company at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr finished second in the SPL last season and therefore they are bolstering their roster to win the league this time. Cristiano Ronaldo came to the club in January but they have signed more players since then. Former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic has joined the club along with players like Alex Telles and Seko Fofana. They are also linked with several big names.

