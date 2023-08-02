Al-Ittihad sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho for £40m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 02, 2023 | 01:37 am 2 min read

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has completed his switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad for £40m

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has completed his switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad for £40m. The 29-year-old had three years left on his Liverpool contract but his willingness to make the move has forced them to accept Al-Ittihad's offer. Fabinho has had an illustrious career at Anfield, having won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the Reds. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Fabinho joined Liverpool back in 2018 from AS Monaco for £43.7m and became a vital cog in midfield for Jurgen Klopp. His ability to protect the backline and also seamlessly get involved in buildups helped Liverpool tremendously. Fabinho was an integral member of the Liverpool team that went on to win the 2019-20 Premier League and also the Champions League in the 2018-19 season.

A look at Fabinho's stats for Liverpool

During his time at Liverpool, Fabinho made 219 appearances for them across all competitions. The midfielder netted 11 goals and provided nine assists, whilst winning seven trophies for the Reds. In the Premier League, he registered 151 games, while scoring eight goals and providing eight assists. His best season was the 2020-21 season where he slammed home eight times in all competitions.

Fabinho's club career stats before joining Liverpool

Fabinho learned the ropes at Fluminense before moving to Portugal to join Rio Ave in 2012. Soon he was loaned out to Real Madrid Castilla. He scored twice for them in 30 appearances, whilst making his debut for Real Madrid. He then joined As Monaco on loan in 2013 and then signed permanently. He registered 233 appearances for them, scoring 31 times (21 assists).

Breaking down Fabinho's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Fabinho featured in 36 matches, providing two assists. As per Opta, he registered 13 shots (excluding blocks), managing to hit the target four times. Fabinho completed 1,609 out of 1,815 passes. Fabinho made 65 tackles and completed seven take-ons. He made 38 clearances, 37 interceptions, and 11 blocks. He won 30 aerial duels and 96 ground duels.

A look at Fabinho's trophy cabinet

Fabinho won the Ligue 1 honor in the 2016-17 season during his time at AS Monaco. At Liverpool, Fabinho won the Premier League (2019-20), FA Cup (2021-22), EFL Cup (2021-22), UEFA Champions League 2018-19, FIFA Club World Cup (2019), UEFA Super Cup (2019), and the FA Community Shield (2022). He was a two-time Community Shield runner-up and a finalist in the UCL (2021-22).

