Written by Parth Dhall August 02, 2023 | 12:42 am 2 min read

Hardik Pandya slammed a 52-ball 70 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India compiled a mammoth 351/5 against the West Indies in the 3rd and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill got India off to a terrific start, while Sanju Samson was impressive in the middle phase. It was skipper Hardik Pandya, who took the Men in Blue past 350. He smacked 18 runs in the final over.

Hardik adds the finishing touch

Samson's exploits were followed by a captain's knock from Hardik. India's stand-in skipper made a cautious start alongside Suryakumar Yadav. The duo took India past 300. However, SKY departed after scoring a 30-ball 35. Hardik did not let the scoring rate drop and smashed his 10th ODI half-century. He slammed an unbeaten 70(52) with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Second ODI fifty of 2023

As mentioned, Hardik slammed his 10th half-century in ODI cricket. It was his second 50+ score in 2023. His last ODI half-century came against New Zealand in Indore in January. This was also his first ODI fifty against West Indies.

Hardik's highest ODI score at number five

As per Opta, Hardik has slammed his highest score at number five in ODIs. Notably, the Indian all-rounder came to bat at this slot for only the second time since the 2019 World Cup.

