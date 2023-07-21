2nd Test: Team India dominates Day 1 against West Indies

Sports

2nd Test: Team India dominates Day 1 against West Indies

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 03:06 am 3 min read

Rohit has amassed 3,620 runs at an average of 46.41 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have dominated the Day 1 proceeding in the ongoing second Test versus West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma added 139 runs before West Indies hit back to reduce the visitors to 182/4. However, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected India's innings, adding a quality partnership for the fifth wicket. India are 288/4 at stumps.

A solid start from the Indian openers

Jaiswal and Rohit started from where they left off in the first match. Both players dominated the first session, scoring at a good pace (121/0 in 26 overs). In the second session, Jaiswal perished for 57. He slammed nine fours and a six to thwart WI. Rohit went on to score 80 from 143 balls, smashing nine fours and two sixes.

WI respond with four quick scalps

Jaiswal went for a big drive off Jason Holder's bowling and was caught by Kirk McKenzie. Shubman Gill's poor run away from home continued as he pushed at a ball from Kemar Roach in the fourth stump line. Rohit was then castled by Jowel Warrican. India then lost the fourth in the form of Ajinkya Rahane (8). Four wickets were lost for 43 runs.

Kohli shows his mettle with the bat

Kohli, who missed out on a ton in the first match, smashed a lovely cover drive to get off the mark. After a slow start, Kohli found some rhythm and got to his fifty with a boundary from off Warrican. Kohli then scored at a brisk pace to leave WI reeling. He was well supported by Jadeja. Kohli is unbeaten on 87 (161 balls).

A solid partnership on offer

India benefitted largely from a Kohli-Jadeja show. The duo added runs at a decent rate and played solid cricket shots, punishing the loose balls. The duo has added 106 runs from 201 deliveries. Jadeja is unbeaten on 36 from 84 balls.

Key numbers for Jaiswal and Rohit

Jaiswal, who scored a record-breaking 171 in the first Test, brought up another fine fifty. He now has 228 runs from two innings at 114.00. In First-Class cricket, the youngster has amassed 2,073 runs at an average over 84. Meanwhile, Rohit struck his 15th Test fifty. Rohit has amassed 3,620 runs at an average of 46.41. He also surpassed 500 runs versus WI (521).

Shubman's struggles are a big concern outside Asia

Shubman's numbers away from home continue to baffle fans and critics alike. After scoring six in the first match, Gill departed for a 12-ball 10. His last four scores read 13, 18, 6, and 10. Since a solid start Down Under versus Australia in 2020-21, Shubman is yet to find his feet outside Asia. In eight innings, he has scored a paltry 104 runs.

Share this timeline