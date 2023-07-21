WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma scores 80, scripts these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 12:22 am 2 min read

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs versus West Indies on Day 1 of the second Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs versus West Indies on Day 1 of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval. Rohit, who slammed a ton in the previous match, was once again solid in his approach. He shared a superb 139-run stand for the first wicket alongside youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. India scored at a good rate as well. Here's more.

Rohit and Jaiswal hand India a defining start

Rohit and Jaiswal were at their best, dominating the first session after WI won the toss and elected to field. It was a rather easy session with productive shots on offer. India scored 121/0 in 26 overs. After lunch, Jaiswal departed before Shubman Gill was sent back cheaply. Rohit too perished thereafter, being bowled by Jomel Warrican. He smashed nine fours and two sixes.

Rohit and Jaiswal join a unique Indian opening group

Rohit and Jaiswal have now added two century-plus stands for India (opening wicket). As per Cricbuzz, they have joined Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan (England, 1979), Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra (Australia, 2003-04), and Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer (West Indies, 2006) with most century stands in an away series (openers).

Sixth opening pair for India to register consecutive century stands

Rohit and Jaiswal have become the sixth opening pair for India to register consecutive century stands. 3 - Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay (2008-09) 2 - Sunil Gavaskar and Farokh Engineer (1973-74) 2 - Sunil Gavaskar and Anshuman Gaikwad (1976) 2 - Sunil Gavaskar and Arun Lal (1982) 2 - Sadagoppan Ramesh and Devang Gandhi (1999)

Rohit hammers his 15th fifty

Rohit has amassed 3,620 runs at an average of 46.41. He owns 10 tons and 15 fifties. Versus West Indies, the senior opener has piled up 521 runs at a sublime 104.20. He owns three hundreds. On Windies soil, he averages 58.25.

2,000 runs as an opener

Rohit has now surpassed 2,000 runs as an opener in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 2,035 runs at an average of 53.55. He has clobbered seven tons and five fifties as an opener across 40 innings.

