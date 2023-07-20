4th Ashes Test, Day 2: England on top against Australia

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 20, 2023 | 11:55 pm 3 min read

England are on top against Australia on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England are on top against Australia on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Australia resumed the day on 299/8 before folding for 317. Chris Woakes finished with a fifer. In response, Zak Crawley hammered a majestic 189 as Moeen Ali and Joe Root contributed as well. England are 384/4 at stumps and lead Australia by 67 runs.

Day 2 summary

Australia managed 18 runs in the morning session as Woakes claimed his maiden Ashes fifer. In response, England lost Ben Duckett early on before Crawley and Moeen (54) added a century-plus stand (121). Root came in next and thwarted Australia, helping the hosts take a crucial lead. Crawley and Root fell in quick succession before Ben Stokes and Harry Brook held their nerves.

Maiden Ashes fifer for Woakes

Woakes achieved the feat on Day 2, having taken four wickets on the opening day. He dismissed Josh Hazlewood, who poked at a ball way outside the off stump. Since returning to the side in the third encounter, Woakes has been monumental. In 47 Tests, Woakes has 141 wickets at an average of 29.78. Overall, it was his fifth fifer in Test cricket.

England make merry

England went to lunch at 61/1 with Crawley and Moeen looking solid. In the second session, the hosts added a whopping 178 runs with Crawley scoring 104 of them. England continued to dominate in the third session as both Crawley and Root looked stable.206 runs were added between them as Crawley perished. Root too succumbed (84) before Stokes and Brook hung on.

Crawley hammers a century, surpasses 2,000 Test runs

England cricket team opener Crawley toyed with the Australian bowlers, hammering a fluent century. His 189 was laced 21 fours and three sixes. He was dismissed by Cameron Green, when he tried to drag a shortish ball. Crawley has now surpassed 2,000 runs in the format for England (2,109) at 31.01. He registered his fourth century. Versus Australia, Crawley has raced to 551 runs.

Unique records for Crawley

As per Cricbuzz, Crawley smashed the second-fastest ton by an England opener in terms of balls faced (93). Notably, it's Crawley who holds the fastest century record (86 balls versus Pakistan). Meanwhile, his 93-ball ton is only behind Gilbert Jessop (76 balls, The Oval 1902 ) and Ian Botham (86 twice, Leeds 1981 and Old Trafford 1981) in The Ashes.

Moeen gets past 3,000 runs

After being a bit edgy in the beginning, Moeen settled in and looked solid, taking the upper hand. In the second session, Moeen went along nicely and got to his fifty from 74 balls. He was dismissed by Mitchell Starc with a short ball. Moeen has surpassed the 3,000-run mark. He now has 3,031 runs at 28.06. Moeen slammed his 15th fifty.

Root registers his 59th Test fifty

England talisman Root brought up his 59th Test fifty. Root came to the crease when England were 130/2 in the second session. Root was busy out there in the middle, playing an aggressive innings. He got to his fifty with a reverse scoop off Pat Cummins. Root's 84-run knock guided him to 11,320 runs at 50.31. Root has amassed 2,332 runs against Australia.

Aussies suffer as Bazball takes over

Australian bowlers got the early wicket but thereafter is has been all England, who have scored at 5.33 runs per over, unleashing the Bazball. Mitchell Starc has managed 2/74 from 15 overs. Cummins has gone for plenty, conceding 89 from 16 overs (0 maidens).

