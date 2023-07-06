Sports

The Ashes: Mark Wood bowls fastest-ever over at Headingley (Tests)

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 06:47 pm 2 min read

Wood was lethal in the first session (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Speedster Mark Wood returned to England's Playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. He straightaway grabbed eyeballs for his searing pace. Wood, who has the propensity to bowl at over 150 KPH consistently, knocked over Australian opener Usman Khawaja. Notably, each of the six deliveries in Wood's first over crossed the 90-MPH mark. He, therefore, entered the record books at Headingley.

Why does this story matter?

When he gets going, Wood becomes a nightmare for the batters. He gets even more lethal when the red cherry starts moving. Wood, who has a history of getting injured, missed the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's. He made the cut for the Headingley Test as England dropped James Anderson and Josh Tongue. Wood could be the standout bowler in Leeds.

The fastest-ever over at Headingley

Here's how Wood dismissed Khawaja

Wood knocked over Khawaja with a ripper in the 13th over. His express pace seemed to have perturbed Australia's top order. Khawaja fell prey to it, missing a full-length in-swinger that went on to rattle the stumps. The ball was bowled at 95 MPH.

A look at Wood's Test career

Wood made his Test debut in May 2015 against New Zealand at Lord's. However, he has managed to play just 29 Tests so far, with perpetual injuries curtailing his career. Wood has snapped up 91 wickets at an average of nearly 30 in the format. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls and three fifers. Wood also owns 641 runs with the bat.

