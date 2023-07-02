Sports

Australia allege 'physical contact' by Lord's members; MCC apologizes: Details

Written by Parth Dhall July 02, 2023 | 10:26 pm 3 min read

Alex Carey dismissed Jonny Bairstow in a bizarre dismissal (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The stumping of England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow during the Lord's Test sparked a massive controversy. In obnoxious scenes, the Australian players were verbally abused and even pushed by some Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members inside the Lord's Long Room. Tempers flared following Bairstow's controversial dismissal as the players returned to the dressing room for lunch. Cricket Australia has requested an investigation into this matter.

Why does this story matter?

Australia defeated England at Lord's to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series. The match went down to the final day as Australia won by 43 runs. Bairstow's bizarre dismissal on Day 5 didn't go down well with the Lord's members, which initiated the 'Spirit of the Game' debate. While CA alleged abuse and physical contact, the MCC apologized for it.

Here's how Australia dismissed Bairstow

Chasing 371, Bairstow was trying to stitch a valuable partnership for England with skipper Ben Stokes. In the 52nd over, Cameron Green delivered a short ball, which Bairstow ducked. However, he instantly started walking toward Stokes. Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey threw the ball and hit the stumps. Australia appealed for stumping, and the on-field umpires, after consulting the TV umpire, raised the finger.

Why was Bairstow given out?

Australia appealed as they believed the ball was in play. The batter can walk out of the crease only when the ball is deemed dead. According to Law 20.1.2, "The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

WATCH: The bizarre dismissal

Australian players face verbal abuse

As per cricket.com.au, the MCC members abused the Australian players in the Long Hall. It is understood that Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja were involved in a heated exchange with the members. "It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch," CA said in a statement.

MCC apologizes to Team Australia

The MCC has apologized to Team Australia for the fiasco. "After the play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members," an MCC spokesperson said. "We have unreservedly apologized to the Australian team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes."

The Ashes: Australia lead 2-0 after win at Lord's

Australia defeat England at Lord's to gain a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 series. The visitors successfully defended 370, bowling England out for 327. The match went down to the wire, but Australia's pace trio did the job eventually. A scintillating century from England captain Stokes (155) went in vain. The match had plenty of drama, right from injuries to unusual dismissals.

