2nd Ashes Test: Australia's Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood claim three-fers

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 02, 2023 | 10:14 pm 2 min read

Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood claimed crucial three-wicket hauls (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood claimed crucial three-wicket hauls to help their side win the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday. England, who needed 371 runs to win, resumed Day 5 on 114/4. Australia had England reeling at 193/6 at one stage before Ben Stokes smashed a terrific 155. However, the Aussie pacers had the last laugh.

Three-fers each for the Aussie pace trio

Starc handed Australia the perfect start in England's run-chase by removing Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. Skipper Cummins then joined the party and dismissed Joe Root and Harry Brook to reduce the hosts to 45/4. On Day 5, it was Hazlewood who dismissed Ben Duckett (83) and then got Stokes and Stuart Broad. Cummins then dismissed Ollie Robinson before Starc removed Josh Tongue.

Starc surpasses Mitchell Johnson's wickets tally for Australia

Starc claimed successive three-fers in the Lord's Test (3/88 and 3/79) to finish with six scalps. He has raced to 316 wickets at an average of 27.64. He surpassed former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson in terms of Test scalps (313). Meanwhile, versus the Three Lions, Starc has raced to 80 scalps at 27.48. Overall on English soil, he has 43 Test scalps at 31.32.

81 Ashes wickets for Pat Cummins

Cummins finished with 3/69 in the second innings at Lord's. He took four wickets in this Test. He has claimed 229 scalps from 52 Tests at 22.01. He has managed to equal the likes of Mohammed Shami and former England pacer Darren Gough in terms of wickets. Versus England, Cummins now has 81 scalps at 21.62.

Hazlewood claims 3/80 in the second innings

Hazlewood was a bit awry in the first innings, going for runs (2/71 from 13 overs). In the second innings, he conceded at a rate of four-plus once again but picked crucial wickets to finish with 3/80. He has raced to 230 scalps at 26.06 from 61 Test matches. Versus England, the right-arm pacer has managed 68 scalps at 25.39.

Australia claim a 43-run win at Lord's

Australia compiled 416 after England elected to field. Steve Smith slammed 110, while David Warner and Travis Head recorded half-centuries. England were going well at one stage before falling for 325. Ben Duckett (98) and Harry Brook (50) contributed to their batting. Usman Khawaja was the only half-centurion in Australia's second innings (279) as Broad took four wickets. In response, England managed 327/10.

