Sports

Liverpool sign midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for £60m: Decoding his stats

Liverpool sign midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for £60m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 02, 2023 | 09:30 pm 3 min read

Liverpool have signed midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a fee worth £60m (Photo credit: Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)

Liverpool have signed midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a fee worth £60m. The player has signed a five-year contract until 2028. Notably, Liverpool triggered the 22-year-old's release clause as he becomes the club's second summer signing subject to a work permit. Earlier, the Reds shelled out £35m for Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Liverpool see Szoboszlai as a multi-functional midfielder who offers tactical flexibility. He can suit well in different roles. He can be used as a number 8 or a number 10. Liverpool can also utilize him in both wide positions. His versatility is what made the Reds go after him. His ball-carrying abilities and vision will help the Reds, who seek depth in midfield.

Szoboszlai promises goals and assists: His career stats

The Hungarian midfielder spent two seasons at Leipzig where he scored 20 goals in 91 appearances. He also provided 21 assists, including 13 last season. Before that, he plied his trade at Red Bull Salzburg. He made 83 appearances and scored 26 goals. As per Footystats, he also provided 22 assists. He also played for Lifering in the Austrian second division (G14 A9).

Breaking down his performance in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season

In 31 Bundesliga games last season, Szoboszlai scored six goals and provided eight assists. As per Opta, four of his six goals came from inside the box. He clocked 29 shots on target and created a remarkable 71 chances. He attempted 1,400 passes and completed 1,162, having a pass accuracy of 83%. He completed 54 take-ons, besides clocking 23 clearances and 17 interceptions.

His numbers in the Bundesliga for Leipzig

In his first season with RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai made 31 appearances, scoring six times and making eight assists. In the 2022-23 season, as mentioned above, he clocked 31 games, six goals, and eight assists. He finished with 12 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga.

Szoboszlai has won these honors

With Salzburg, he won the Austrian Bundesliga crown four times and the Austrian Cup on three occasions. With Leipzig, he won the DFB-Pokal in successive seasons. He was Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2019-20.

Klopp presents his views

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: "The first thing for me to say is welcome to Liverpool, Dominik. I know how excited he is to be here with us, so it is important that he understands that we are all just as excited to have him." He also said the Reds had knowledge about the player's qualities when he was at Salzburg.

Share this timeline