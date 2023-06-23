Sports

Australia's Annabel Sutherland becomes the youngest centurion in Women's Ashes

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 23, 2023 | 08:25 pm 2 min read

Annabel Sutherland led the charge for the Australian women's cricket team in the one-off Ashes Test

Annabel Sutherland led the charge for the Australian women's cricket team in the one-off Ashes Test. Australia resumed the day on 328/7 versus England with Sutherland on an unbeaten 39. She went on to help her side post a mammoth 473/10, adding a 95-run stand alongside Kim Garth for the ninth wicket. Sutherland smashed 137*, becoming the youngest centurion. Here's more.

Sutherland stands out for the Aussie women

Sutherland and Alana King managed another 34 runs in the morning session before the latter was dismissed by Lauren Bell. And then, Sutherland was ably supported by Garth and the two added a record 95-run stand to frustrate the Englishwomen. Australia bossed the session to head to lunch at 439/8. Sutherland made use of the conditions and played as per merit to shine big.

Sutherland smashes these records

As per Cricbuzz, Sutherland is now the youngest centurion in Women's Ashes at the age of 21 years and 254 days. She broke Heather Knight's record (22y 230d) set in 2013. Meanwhile, she is now the third-youngest centurion in the longest format for Australia overall. Julie Stockton (19y 270d vs NZ-W) in 1979 and Belinda Clark (20y 138d vs IND-W) in 1991 are ahead.

Highest score from No. 8 or below in Women's Tests

Sutherland has posted the highest score from number eight or below in Women's Tests, surpassing Chamani Seneviratna's 105* (SL-W vs PAK-W, Colombo (Colts) in 1998.

Highest ninth-wicket partnership for AUS-W

Sutherland and Garth's 95-run stand is the highest for Australia Women in Test cricket. It's also the fifth-highest overall in Women's Tests. Beverly Botha and Maureen Payne added 107 for SA-W versus NZ-W in Cape Town, 1972.

Sutherland slams her maiden century

Featuring in just her fourth innings, Sutherland smashed her maiden century. She slammed 16 fours and a six. She now has 155 runs at 77.50. She helped Australia post their third-highest score in an innings and the second-highest against England. Notably, Australia posted the second-highest total in Women's Ashes. They also have the best score (569/6d in 1998).

