Ashes, 3rd Test: Ton-up Marsh, Wood's spell headline Day 1

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 11:06 pm 3 min read

Mark Wood dismissed Usman Khawaja with a ripper (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

The opening day of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds, saw the competitive spirit of both England and Australia. Australia were in trouble after England elected to field, but Mitchell Marsh's incredible century kept the visitors afloat. England speedster Mark Wood celebrated his Test return by taking a stunning fifer. Australia were bowled out for 263, while England finished on 68/3 at stumps.

The summary of Day 1

Australia dismissed David Warner in the first over after being put to bat. Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne also departed inside 100 runs (85/4). However, ton-up Marsh and Travis Head propelled Australia to 240/4. Australia faltered shortly after tea and folded for 263. England too lost Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Zak Crawley, while Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root returned unbeaten.

Broad dismisses Warner for 16th time

England pacer Stuart Broad once again got rid of Australian opener Warner, this time in the 3rd Ashes Test. This is the 16th time Broad has dismissed Warner in Test cricket. As has been the case, Warner knicked one off Broad and was caught in slips. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed 10 times now by Broad.

Marsh completes his ton off 102 balls

Marsh earned a call-up to the Australian XI after all-rounder Cameron Green got ruled out due to a hamstring strain. However, he received a sturdy situation first up. Marsh defied the odds and took the English seamers to the cleaners. He paired up with Travis Head and took Australia past 200. Marsh reached his century off just 102 balls in the 48th over.

Second-fastest Test ton for Australia in England

Marsh continued with his carnage even after completing his hundred. However, Chris Woakes outfoxed him on the final ball before tea. Marsh managed a run-a-ball 118, a knock laced with 17 fours and 4 sixes. He now has the second-fastest Test ton for Australia in England. He broke the record of Clem Hill, who slammed a 105-ball ton in 1902 in Sheffield.

Marsh attains these feats

Marsh now has the joint-most centuries (3) from number six in the Ashes with Maurice Leyland, Doug Walters, and Steve Waugh. He is one of two players with a 100% conversion rate in the Ashes (minimum three tons), the other being England's Chris Broad.

An incredible spell from Wood

England speedster Wood made his comeback Test memorable by taking a five-wicket haul. He destroyed Australia's batting line-up and grabbed eyeballs for his searing pace. Australia were reduced to 85/4 before Marsh's ton powered them. Wood took Australia's last four wickets in quick succession after tea (263). He bagged figures worth 5/34 in 11.4 overs, including four maidens.

Fastest-ever over at Headingley (Tests)

Wood knocked over Khawaja with a stunning delivery. His express pace seemed to have perturbed Australia's top order. Khawaja fell prey to it, missing a full-length in-swinger that went on to rattle the stumps. The ball was bowled at 95 MPH. Notably, each of the six deliveries in Wood's first over crossed the 90-MPH mark. He, therefore, entered the record books at Headingley.

England lose three wickets

Australian skipper Pat Cummins struck twice in the first six overs to dismiss Duckett (2) and Brook (3). Crawley and Root then added 43 runs before Marsh got rid of the former. Root and Bairstow would resume afresh tomorrow.

