Ashes, Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner for 16th time: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 06:37 pm 2 min read

England pacer Stuart Broad once again got rid of Australian opener David Warner, this time in the 3rd Ashes Test in Leeds. This is the 16th time Broad has dismissed Warner in Test cricket. As has been the case, Warner knicked one off Broad and was caught in slips. Broad picked Warner in the first over itself. Here are the key stats.

Warner's struggle against Broad

Warner has been out of sorts against Broad in red-ball cricket. The channel outside the off-stump has thwarted the former over the years. As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has scored 424 from 801 balls at 26.50. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed 10 times now by Broad, while he has mustered 185 runs from 396 balls at a paltry average of 18.50.

Warner averages 26.09 in England

Despite his stature, Warner has failed to deliver in England of late. He owns an average of 26.09 on England soil, having scored 835 runs in 17 Tests. However, 791 of those runs have come while playing against the Three Lions. He averages 26.36 in away Ashes Tests while smashing eight fifties. He has amassed 65 runs at Headingley.

Who has dismissed Warner most times?

Broad has dismissed Warner the most number of times in Test cricket (16). Only Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (11) and England pacer James Anderson (10) have dismissed Warner more than 10 times in the format.

Broad completes 50 Test wickets at Headingley

By dismissing Warner, Broad unlocked another achievement in Test cricket. He has become the first bowler to take 50 wickets at Headingley in the format. Former England bowler FS Trueman is Broad's closest rival in terms of wickets at Headingley (44). Anderson and RGD Willis are the only other bowlers with 40 or more wickets in this regard.

