Duleep Trophy, Mayank Agarwal hammers his 38th FC fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

Mayank Agarwal hammered his 38th First-Class fifty on Day 2 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy semi-final clash

Mayank Agarwal hammered his 38th First-Class fifty on Day 2 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy semi-final clash versus North Zone in Bengaluru. North Zone were bundled out for 198 in their first innings before South Zone suffered as well, being folded for 195. Mayank's 76-run knock was a crucial one after an early outburst of wickets. Here's more.

Mayank smashes 76 from 110 balls

Mayank saw his South Zone team-mates lose their wickets early on as they were reeling at 35/4. Mayank was joined by Tilak Varma and the two added a crucial 110-run stand for the fifth wicket. Mayank looked sorted out there in the middle. His 76 from 115 balls was laced with 10 fours. He was dismissed by Jayant Yadav, who claimed a vital three-fer.

Mayank breaches the 6,900-run mark in FC Cricket

With this 76-run effort, the veteran opener has raced to 6,922 runs in First-Class cricket. His average is over 45. Mayank notched his 38th fifty, besides owning a total of 15 tons. He is playing his 92nd FC match. Meanwhile, Mayank also owns 4,296 runs in List A cricket and 4,548 runs in the 20-over format.

How has the match shaped up?

On Day 1, Vidwath Kaverappa claimed a magnificent fifer to help North Zone get South Zone dismissed for 198. Prabhsimran Singh was the top scorer with a 49-run effort. In response, South Zone's poor start caused them trouble before Mayank and Varma added crucial runs. Varma managed 46 before being dismissed by Vaibhav Arora. Skipper Jayant claimed 3/38.

