Sports

Duleep Trophy semis, Day 2: All-round WZone dominate CZone

Duleep Trophy semis, Day 2: All-round WZone dominate CZone

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 06, 2023 | 05:21 pm 2 min read

Pujara starred with an unbeaten fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A fiery five-wicket haul from Arzan Nagwaswalla has put West Zone on top in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 1st semi-final against Central Zone. Replying to WZone's first-innings score of 220, CZone suffered a shocking batting collapse and were bundled out for 128. Meanwhile, WZone were 149/3 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2. They lead by 241 runs. Here are further details.

How did the day's play pan out?

CZone skipper Shivam Mavi claimed two quick wickets as WZone could only add four runs to their overnight score of 216/8. While CZone seemed on the driver's seat at this point, the tables turned soon. Nagwaswalla's 5/74 meant WZone were folded for 128. In reply, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav rescued WZone with fifties after the fall of two quick wickets.

Six-fer for Mavi

Mavi, who took four wickets on Day 1, continued to breathe fire as he claimed a career-best 6/44 in 19.5 overs. He delivered a total of seven maidens. This was overall his third five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket as he also owns as many four-fers. Besides him, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Saurabh Kumar, and Saransh Jain took a wicket apiece.

Fifer for Nagwaswalla

As mentioned, Nagwaswalla's five-wicket haul was the highlight of the day's play. Though he conceded runs at 5.1 per over, he returned with 5/74 in 14.3 overs. Meanwhile, this was the left-arm pacer's sixth five-wicket haul in FC cricket. Besides him, Atit Sheth and Chintan Gaja claimed three and two wickets apiece. CZone could only survive 31 overs.

40s for Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh

While none of the CZone batters could touch the 50-run mark in their first innings, dashers Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh scored crucial 40s. While the former scored 46 off 55 balls, Rinku smashed 48 off 69 balls. Besides them, all-rounder Saurabh Kumar (12) was the only one from the team to touch double digits.

Fifties for SKY, Pujara

WZone in their second innings lost two wickets inside 40 runs. Prominent names Pujara and Suryakumar then steadied the ship with half-centuries. While the latter scored a quickfire 58-ball 52, Pujara remained unbeaten at 50 off 103 balls. This was Pujara and SKY's 77th and 29th fifty, respectively, in FC cricket. Sarfaraz Khan (6*) is the other unbeaten batter in the middle.

Share this timeline