The Ashes, 3rd Test: Mark Wood takes a stunning fifer

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 09:50 pm 2 min read

Wood entered the record books at Headingley (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England speedster Mark Wood made his comeback Test memorable by taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He destroyed Australia's batting line-up in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. The right-arm seamer grabbed eyeballs for his searing pace as he regularly clocked over 90 MPH. He also bowled the fastest-ever over at Headingley in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

An incredible spell from Wood

After England elected to bowl, Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner in the first over. Ten overs later, Wood dismissed Usman Khawaja with a ripper to take his first wicket of the match. Australia were reduced to 85/4 before Mitchell Marsh's ton powered them. Wood took Australia's last four wickets in quick succession after tea (263). He bagged figures worth 5/34 in 11.4 overs.

Fastest-ever over at Headingley (Tests)

Wood knocked over Khawaja with a stunning delivery. His express pace seemed to have perturbed Australia's top order. Khawaja fell prey to it, missing a full-length in-swinger that went on to rattle the stumps. The ball was bowled at 95 MPH. Notably, each of the six deliveries in Wood's first over crossed the 90-MPH mark. He, therefore, entered the record books at Headingley.

The fastest-ever over at Headingley

A look Wood's Test career

Wood, who made his Test debut in May 2015, took his fourth five-wicket haul. He has managed to play just 29 Tests so far, with perpetual injuries curtailing his career. Wood has snapped up 95 wickets at an average of nearly 30 in the format. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls as well. Wood also owns 641 runs with the bat.

