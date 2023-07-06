Sports

3rd Ashes Test, Day 1: Australia bowled out for 263

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 09:44 pm 2 min read

England have bowled Australia out for 263

England have bowled Australia out for 263 on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. Mark Wood claimed a superb five-wicket haul as Chris Woakes claimed a three-fer. England brought these two into the playing XI and were highly rewarded. For the Aussies, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh scored 118 from 118 balls. No other batter scored 40-plus. Here's more.

Marsh slams his third century on Test comeback

Marsh, who returned to the Test side after four years, celebrated his comeback in his style. He played a counter-attacking knock after Australia were reduced to 85/4 in the first session. Marsh defied the odds and took the English seamers to the cleaners. He paired up with Travis Head and took Australia past 200. Marsh reached his century off just 102 balls.

An incredible comeback!

Marsh earned a call-up to the side after all-rounder Cameron Green got ruled out due to a hamstring strain. The former played his last Test during the 2019 Ashes at The Oval. Marsh came full circle in the UK and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He struck 15 fours and 3 sixes en route to his century. He has 1,378 runs at 27.01.

A good start for England

Australia started on a poor note with David Warner being dismissed by Stuart Broad for the 16th time in Ashes. Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith followed suit as the Aussies were reduced to 85/4. Broad was instrumental, claiming the wickets of both Warner and Smith. Meanwhile, Wood got Khawaja and Woakes dismissed Labuschagne, whose struggles continue.

Australia lead a solid response

From 85/4, Marsh and Head went on nicely. Australia were going well at 240/4 as the two added 155 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Marsh was dismissed (240/5) and Head (39) got dismissed moments later.

England roar to force an Aussie collapse

Australia were 245/6 and needed their tail to show some character. However, England roared loud and had the visitors bundled out. From 240/4, Australia finished on 263/10, losing six scalps for 23 runs. Australia faced just 60.4 overs. Wood finished with 5/34.

