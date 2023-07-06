Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Liam Broady stuns Casper Ruud: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 10:34 pm 2 min read

Liam Broady caused one of the biggest shocks at the 2023 Wimbledon with a remarkable five-set win over Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Liam Broady caused one of the biggest shocks at the 2023 Wimbledon with a remarkable five-set win over Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud on Centre Court. Broady won the match 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. Broady has reached the third round for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev claimed his 50th Grand Slam match win. He overcame Aslan Karatsev 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Here are the match stats - Broady vs Ruud

Broady stayed rock-solid from the baseline and won 72 percent (38/53) of points at the net to wrap up a three-hour, 27-minute triumph. He will now face 26th seed Denis Shapovalov next. Broady clocked four aces compared to his opponent's 10. In terms of double faults, the tally read 5-8. Broady claimed a 72% win on the first serve and converted 6/13 break points.

6-5 win-loss record for Broady at Wimbledon

29-year-old Broady now has a 6-5 win-loss record at Wimbledon. For the second time across Grand Slams, he has reached the third round (both Wimbledon). Overall at Grand Slams, he now owns a 6-7 record. Broady claimed a maiden win in the pair's first meeting.

50th win for Rublev at Slams

Russian ace Rublev claimed a solid win over Karatsev. He now has a win-loss record of 50-22. For the second time at Wimbledon, Rublev has reached the third round. His best performance here is a fourth-round berth in 2021. As per ATP, he owns a 33-13 win-loss record in 2023. Rublev claimed his maiden win over Karatsev in the pair's second career meet.

Unique records for Broady

As per Opta, since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973, Broady is the first wildcard - and only the second player ranked outside the top 100 - to claim a fifth set 6-0 over a top-five ranked opponent at a Grand Slam. Meanwhile, he is the fourth wildcard to defeat a top-4-seeded player in Wimbledon after Pat Cash, Goran Ivanisevic, and Nick Kyrgios.

Other massive results on Thursday in men's singles (2nd round)

Stan Wawrinka has set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic in the third round after beating Tomas Martín Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. 23rd seed Alexander Bublik overcame JJ Wolf 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. 14th seed Lorenzo Musetti beat Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. 26th seed Denis Shapovalov overcame Gregoire Barrère 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

